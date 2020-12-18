18 Dec

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 18.12.2020 (AUDUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY)

December 18, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7592; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7575 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7690. Another signal in favor of further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7530. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.7445.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





EURUSD is trading at 1.2240; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.2205 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2350. Another signal in favor of further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2155. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2065.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is trading at 103.36; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 103.50 and then resume moving downwards to reach 102.55. Another signal in favor of further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 103.75. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 104.85.

USDJPY

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Bitcoin Rallies Above $20k – Targeting $23k Or Higher Dec 17, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - In an incredible display of support, Bitcoin rallied above $20k early in the morning on December 16.  This upside breakout move coincided with a very strong Fibonacci Price Amplitude resistance arc originating from the low price level…
Record Gold Prices In 2021 Dec 17, 2020 - Peter Krauth explains why he believes gold will reach record highs next year. Source: Peter Krauth for Streetwise Reports   12/15/2020 Gold is winding up to set new all-time high record prices next year. I know it may not feel that…
Bitcoin price to gain another 50% in record-breaking 2021: deVere prediction Dec 16, 2020 - By George Prior - Bitcoin is likely to have another “record-breaking year” in 2021, with prices expected to rise 50% and possibly double with its current momentum, believes the boss of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and…