Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 09.12.2020 (GOLD, CADJPY, NZDUSD)

Article By RoboForex.com

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

GOLD is trading at 1859 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1850 is expected, followed by growth to 1900. An additional signal supporting the growth can be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1835, which will entail further falling to 1805.





CADJPY, “Canadian Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair is trading at 81.36 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 81.10 is expected, followed by growth to 82.25. An additional signal supporting the growth can be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 79.85, which will entail further falling to 79.05.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is trading at 0.7066 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.7055 is expected, followed by growth to 0.7195. An additional signal supporting the growth can be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6975, which will entail further falling to 0.6895.

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.