07 Dec

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 07.12.2020 (BTCUSD, BRENT, USDJPY)

December 7, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

Cloud near 18,915 is expected, followed by growth to 20,715. An additional signal for growth might be a bounce off the lower border of the Triangle pattern. The growth might be canceled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 17,855, which will mean further falling to 17,055. The growth can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle and securing under 19,895.

BTCUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Oil is trading at 49.07 above the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud near 48.75 is expected, followed by growth to 50.80. An additional signal for growth might be a bounce off the lower border of ascending channel. The growth might be canceled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 47.75, which will mean further falling to 44.75.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is trading at 104.08 under the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud near 104.20 is expected, followed by falling to 103.15. An additional signal for the decline might be a bounce off the resistance level. The decline might be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 104.55, which will mean further growth to 105.45. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the Triangle and securing above 103.55.

USDJPY

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
The Death Of U.S. Shale Has Been Greatly Exaggerated Dec 7, 2020 - By OilPrice.com - The current year marks the 15th anniversary of the U.S. shale boom, a period in which fracking technology across such states as Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, North Dakota, and Wyoming helped establish the nation as a top…
Bitcoin’s rebound: 3 reasons this time is (sort of) different Dec 5, 2020 - By Jason Potts, RMIT University and Ellie Rennie, RMIT University  - Bitcoin is back. Three years after the bubble that inflated its value from US$5,000 to US$20,000 in less than three months burst in spectacular fashion, plunging more than 80%,…
Gold Wave Forecast – Is Gold Going To $3750 Or Higher? Dec 4, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Watching Gold fall to recent lows over the past few weeks has been heartbreaking for Goldbugs.  We know the real value of Precious Metals has continued to be under-appreciated over the past 24+ months – even though…