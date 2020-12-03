Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 03.12.2020 (AUDUSD, GOLD, USDJPY)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7412 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 0.7375 is expected, followed by growth to 0.7495. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The growth will be canceled in the case of a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.7305, which will mean further decline to 0.7215.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is trading at 1833 inside the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a flat. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1815 is expected, followed by growth to 1905. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The growth will be canceled in the case of a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1785, which will mean further decline to 1745.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is trading at 104.45 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a bullish trend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 104.15 is expected, followed by growth to 105.60. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the Triangle pattern. The growth will be canceled in the case of a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 103.90, which will mean further decline to 102.95. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the resistance area and securing above 103.50.

