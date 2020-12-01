01 Dec

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 01.12.2020 (BTCUSD, USDCAD, GOLD)

December 1, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is trading at 19,402 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 19,205 is expected, followed by growth to 20,845. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the Triangle pattern. The growth will be canceled in the case of a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 17,475, which will mean further decline to 16,705. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 19,885.

BTCUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





USDCAD is trading at 1.2965 under the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud near 1.2985 is expected, followed by falling to 1.2875. An additional signal confirming the falling will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The decline will be canceled in the case of a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3005, which will mean further growth to 1.3095.

USDCAD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

GOLD is trading at 1785 under the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud near 1790 is expected, followed by falling to 1735. An additional signal confirming the falling will be a bounce off the resistance level. The decline will be canceled in the case of a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1805, which will mean further growth to 1845.

XAUUSD

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Platinum Begins A New Rally – Gold & Silver Will Follow Dec 1, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - My researcher team and I have highlighted a number of recent articles about Gold and Silver and how we believed the longer-term price activity and technical analysis supported a broad market advance in Precious Metals over the…
Second passport demand surges by 50% amid Covid-19 restrictions Dec 1, 2020 - By George Prior - National lockdowns, closed borders and travel restrictions have helped drive up enquiries for second passports, citizenships and overseas residencies by more than 50% year-on-year, reveals one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory firms. deVere Group,…
As cobalt demand booms, companies must do more to protect Congolese miners Nov 30, 2020 - By Dorothee Baumann-Pauly, Université de Genève and Serra Cremer Iyi, Université de Genève  - The Democratic Republic of Congo is the major source of some of the minerals used to manufacture components in household appliances, mobile phones, electric vehicles and…