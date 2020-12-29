Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 29.12.2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1.2230, EURUSD is expected to continue growing with the target at 1.2270. Today, the pair may reach 1.2260 and then start a new correction to return to 1.2230. After that, the instrument may resume growing towards the above-mentioned target.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has completed the correction at 1.3460; right now, it is growing to reach 1.3722. Later, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 1.3460.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB has finished the descending wave at 73.73; right now, it is consolidating above this level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another correction towards 74.80; if to the downside – resume trading downwards with the target at 72.62.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is still consolidating around 103.50; it has rebounded from the upside border at 103.88 and right now is falling to break 103.50. After that, the instrument may fall to break 103.30 and then continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 102.70.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After forming the consolidation range above 0.8880 and breaking it to the downside, USDCHF is expected to fall towards 0.8860. Later, the market may return to 0.8880 to test it from below and then start another decline with the target at 0.8840.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After finishing the correction at 0.7580, AUDUSD is growing towards 0.7600. Possibly, the pair may break the latter level to the upside and continue trading upwards to reach 0.7673. Later, the market may correct with the target at 0.7560.





BRENT

Brent is still forming a consolidation range around 51.36. Possibly, the asset may expand the range down to 50.70 and then grow to reach 52.30. After that, the instrument may fall to break 51.36 and then continue the correction towards 50.10. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 53.50.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is still consolidating around 1880.00. Possibly, today the metal may fall to reach 1869.50. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling towards 1842.40; if to the upside – start a new growth with the target at 1900.00.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is still consolidating above 25650.00. Possibly, the asset may break the range to the downside and then resume trading downwards to reach 23230.00. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 28500.00.





S&P 500

After breaking the consolidation range to the upside, the S&P index is still growing towards 3759.0. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 3700.0 and then form one more ascending structure with the short-term target at 3800.0.

