29 Dec

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 29.12.2020 (EURUSD, USDJPY)

December 29, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after a divergence on MACD, EURUSD is stuck within the post-correctional extension area between 138.2% and 161.8% fibo at 1.2167 and 1.2262 respectively. The first descending impulse tried to reach 23.6% fibo at 1.2115 but failed. If the asset fails to break the high at 1.2273, it may start a new decline towards 38.2% and 50.0% fibo at 1.2018 and 1.1937 respectively. However, if the price does break the high, the pair may continue growing to reach the long-term fractal high at 1.2555.

EURUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

The H1 chart shows potential upside targets. The asset has already reached 76.0% fibo. If the price breaks the high at 1.2273, it may move upwards to reach the post-correctional extension area between 138.2% and 161.8% fibo at 1.2327 and 1.2362 respectively. On the other hand, if EURUSD breaks the local low at 1.2130 again, the asset may continue the mid-term correction to the downside.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





EURUSD_H1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the pair is trying to start a new correction to the upside after a convergence on MACD. The correctional targets may be 23.6%, 38.2%, and 50.0% fibo at 104.95, 106.25, and 107.28 respectively. After breaking the low at 102.87, USDJPY may continue falling towards the fractal low at 101.18.

USDJPY_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the H1 chart, the pair is consolidating around 23.6% fibo; this movement may be considered as a correction. If the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards to reach 38.2%, 50.0%, and 61.8% fibo at 103.94, 104.28, and 104.61 respectively.

USDJPY_H1

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
2021’s major investment risks – but why it could be a year of massive opportunity Dec 29, 2020 - By George Prior - Investment headwinds will “still exceed the tailwinds” in 2021 – but there could be more “major opportunities now than in perhaps the last 10 years” if you know where to look. This is the bold and,…
Bitcoin Rallies Above $28,300 – Is This The Peak? Dec 28, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - We hope you enjoyed the brief holiday break… it seems Bitcoin has been busy while the markets have been resting! Bitcoin enthusiasts are adamant that the price rally has just started a parabolic move higher.  From a…
Christmas Good Cheer for Investors in the Chinese Stock Market Dec 27, 2020 - Technical analyst Clive Maund explains why he believes the Chinese stock market appears to be setting up for a monster rally. Source: Clive Maund for Streetwise Reports   12/22/2020 The Chinese stock market appears to be setting up for a monster…