09 Dec

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 09.12.2020 (GBPUSD, EURJPY)

December 9, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, the market renewed the last important high of 1.3482, but after a divergence the quotations started pulling back. When the correction is over, the growth might resume to the long-term level of 76.0% (1.3664) and then – to the post-correctional extension area of 138.2-161.8% (1.3792-1.3980) Fibo. The local resistance is at 1.3539.

GBPUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On H1, we can see a correctional phase beginning. The first fast impulse of decline has reached 38.2% Fibo. Further falling might be aimed at 50.0% (1.3196) and 61.8% (1.3115), but the correctional growth we see might turn into a full-scale new wave of growth aiming above the peak of 1.3539.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





GBPUSD_H1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

EURJPY, “Euro vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the wave of growth has stopped developing near the high of 127.07. After this high is broken, the quotations might rise to the medium-term level of 61.8% (128.65), and after it is broken – to the upper post-correctional extension range of 138.2-161.8% (129.15-130.40) Fibo. The main support is at the fractal low of 121.62.

EURJPY_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On H1, the pair demonstrates sideways correctional dynamics inside a short-term local post-correctional extension area of 138.2-161.8% (126.02-126.56) Fibo. Then we expect a breakaway of the upper border of the current flat and a rise to the high of 127.07.

EURJPY_H1

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Yes, “Active Investment Managers” DO Behave Like the “Crowd” Dec 9, 2020 - ...and that's not a good thing By Elliott Wave International When people hear the phrase "investing crowd," they tend to think of Main Street investors. Usually dipping their toe in the water after the trend has been underway for quite…
Mission Accomplished: The Gold Bull Is Back Dec 9, 2020 - Sector expert Michael Ballanger maintains the "golden bull is back," and in this missive he outlines the reasons why. Source: Michael Ballanger for Streetwise Reports   12/07/2020  As this is being penned, I am seated in my den just after 7…
O’Brien, VFA and PH’s development and independence Dec 8, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - In the Trump era, US national security policy has hardened drastically. As new disguised goals overshadow Asia’s future, independent foreign policy is vital for Philippine focus on peace and development. In February, President Duterte ordered Foreign…