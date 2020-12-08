08 Dec

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 08.12.2020 (EURUSD, USDJPY)

December 8, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotations overcame the long-term high of 1.2011 and paused in the uptrend. The pair might be on the verge of a descending correction. When it is over, we can expect a new wave of growth to a post-correctional extension range of 138.2-161.8% (1.2167-1.2262) Fibo. The main support is at the fractal level of 1.1603.

EURUSD_H4
On H1, EURUSD shows the beginning of a descending correction after a divergence on the MACD. The first wave of decline is aimed at 23.6% Fibo (1.2043), and the next one might head towards 38.2% (1.1958) and 50.0% (1.1890). A breakaway of the high at 1.2178 will be a signal of the continuation of the uptrend.

EURUSD_H1
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the technical picture of the pair has hardly changed since a week ago. The pair keeps forming a consolidation channel. As long as there is a convergence on the MACD, we can expect the market to be preparing another wave of growth to 38.2% (106.43), 50.0% (107.44) Fibo. The main support is at 103.17, a breakaway of which will open a pathway down to the fractal low of 101.18.

USDJPY_H4
On H1, there is a sideways movement going between 61.8% (104.91) and the low of 103.65. A breakaway of the highs might open a pathway to 76.0% (105.19) and the fractal level of 105.68. A breakaway of the local low at 103.65 might let the quotations decline to the main low of 103.17.

USDJPY_H1

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

