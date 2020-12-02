02 Dec

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 02.12.2020 (GBPUSD, EURJPY)

December 2, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, the pair keeps developing the uptrend, aiming at the long-term high of 1.3482. After a correction in the form of a Triangle, the quotations escaped the pattern upwards. A breakaway of the high will let the quotations rise to the long-term level of 76.0% (1.3664), and later to the post-correctional extension range of 138.2-161.8% (1.3792-1.3980) Fibo. As long as there is a divergence forming, we may expect a pullback to the local support level of 1.3174.

GBPUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On H1, the quotations have broken through the upper border of a correctional Triangle and are again consolidating before a leap to 1.3482. The growth to the high and a divergence might end in a pullback to 23.6% (1.3334), 38.2% (1.3241), 50.0% (1.3168), and 61.8% (1.3094) Fibo.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





GBPUSD_H1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

EURJPY, “Euro vs. Japanese Yen”

On H4, the market is developing a confident uptrend after a correction. By now, the impulse of growth has reached 76.0% Fibo and might later rise to the high of 127.07. Upon breaking the high, the quotations might rise to the medium-term level of 61.8% (128.65), and when it is broken in its turn, the price might proceed to the upper post-correctional extension range of 138.2-161.8% (129.15-130.40) Fibo. However, the quotations might still bounce off the high, and a wave of decline to 121.62 and 50.0% (120.74) might develop.

EURJPY_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On H1, the quotations are rising to the post-correctional extension range of 138.2-161.8% (126.02-126.56) Fibo. Then they will proceed to the high of 127.07. We expect them to bounce off it and correct to the support level on 125.14.

EURJPY_H1

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Gold: What? Me, Worry? Dec 2, 2020 - Source: Adrian Day for Streetwise Reports   11/30/2020  Money manager Adrian Day takes a look at several of his favorite gold companies, noting that while they are "quite apart in size," each has "great management, solid balance sheets and deep pipelines."…
Platinum Begins A New Rally – Gold & Silver Will Follow Dec 1, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - My researcher team and I have highlighted a number of recent articles about Gold and Silver and how we believed the longer-term price activity and technical analysis supported a broad market advance in Precious Metals over the…
Second passport demand surges by 50% amid Covid-19 restrictions Dec 1, 2020 - By George Prior - National lockdowns, closed borders and travel restrictions have helped drive up enquiries for second passports, citizenships and overseas residencies by more than 50% year-on-year, reveals one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory firms. deVere Group,…