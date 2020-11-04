04 Nov

Will the SP500 Pennant Formation Lead to a Rally or Are We Headed for a Double Dip?

November 4, 2020

By TheTechnicalTraders

Chris joins The Korelin Economics Report to discuss broad market trends to expect after the election is settled. We are already seeing money flow into markets broadly today as investors hope to have the election uncertainty behind them. We discuss several different scenarios including the SP500 pennant pattern with a potential 34% rally and the relationship between gold miners and the broad markets.  Please listen to hear more of our targets and technical analysis.

