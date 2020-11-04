Will the SP500 Pennant Formation Lead to a Rally or Are We Headed for a Double Dip?

Chris joins The Korelin Economics Report to discuss broad market trends to expect after the election is settled. We are already seeing money flow into markets broadly today as investors hope to have the election uncertainty behind them. We discuss several different scenarios including the SP500 pennant pattern with a potential 34% rally and the relationship between gold miners and the broad markets. Please listen to hear more of our targets and technical analysis.
CLICK ON THE PLAYER BELOW TO LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Listen here if player does not work
GO TO TheTechnicalTraders.com TO LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR RESEARCH AND TRADE ALERT SERVICES
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter