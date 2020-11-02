This week in monetary policy: Malawi, Australia, Malaysia, Poland, Albania, Norway, UK, Czech Rep., USA & Moldova

This week – November 2 through November 7 – central banks from 10 countries or jurisdictions are scheduled to decide on monetary policy: Malawi, Australia, Malaysia, Poland, Albania, Norway, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, United States and Moldova.

Moldova’s central bank will hold a meeting by its executive committee on monetary policy on Nov. 6 instead of the previously scheduled meeting for Oct. 30.

On Oct. 28 it announced it was rescheduling the November and December meetings due to restrictions on the work schedule from COVID-19 and the unavailability of medium-term data.

Moldova’s December policy meeting will now be held on Dec. 9 instead of the previously scheduled Dec. 2 while the fourth inflation report for 2020 will be released on Nov. 13.

Romania’s central bank had scheduled a review of monetary policy for Nov. 5 but decided in March to suspend any previously scheduled policy meetings due to elevated uncertainty surrounding economic and financial developments. Instead, the bank would hold policy meetings when necessary.

Following table includes the name of the country, the date of the next policy decision, the current policy rate, the local time a policy decision is announced, the result of the last policy decision, the change in the policy rate year to date, and the rate one year ago.

The table is updated when the latest decisions are announced and can always accessed by clicking on This Week.

MALAWI 2-Nov 13.50% 0 0 13.50% AUSTRALIA 3-Nov 0.25% 14:30 0 -50 0.75% DM MALAYSIA 3-Nov 1.75% 0 -125 3.00% EM POLAND 4-Nov 0.10% 0 -140 1.50% EM ALBANIA 4-Nov 0.50% 0 -50 1.00% NORWAY 5-Nov 0.00% 0 -150 1.50% DM UNITED KINGDOM 5-Nov 0.10% 12:00 0 -65 0.75% DM CZECH REP. 5-Nov 0.25% 14:30 0 -175 2.00% EM UNITED STATES 5-Nov 0.25% 14:00 0 -150 1.75% DM MOLDOVA 6-Nov 2.75% -25 -275 7.50%

