27 Nov

The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2020.11.27

November 27, 2020

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:
  • Prev Open: 1.1915
  • Prev Close: 1.1912
  • % chg. over the last day: +0%

Yesterday, the EUR/USD pair was traded in a downtrend and showed 0%. An uptrend is observed on the chart, which indicates the predominance of purchases on this asset. On the hourly timeframe, the price is being traded above the moving average MA 200. On the H4 timeframe, the situation is similar. The MACD indicator is in the positive zone. Based on the above, it is worth considering only buy positions while the price is above MA200 on H1.

Trading recommendations
  • Support levels: 1.1905, 1.1890, 1.1881, 1.1848, 1.1815
  • Resistance levels: 1.1939, 1.1963, 1.2000

The main scenario for trading EUR/USD is looking for buy entry points. When the price rolls back to the trend line on lower timeframes and a signal is formed, one should try to enter purchases. The target is yesterday’s high at 1.1939. If the price breaks the level of 1.1939 and fixes above it, quotes may move to the level of 1.1963.

Alternative scenario: if the price fixes below the level of 1.1905 on the H1 timeframe and below the MA200 on the H1, the currency pair is likely to decline to the level of 1.1881.

EUR/USD
News feed for 2020.11.27:
  • – Thanksgiving Day in the US;

The GBP/USD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:
  • Prev Open: 1.3375
  • Prev Close: 1.3355
  • % chg. over the last day: -0.14%

Yesterday, the GBP/USD currency pair was traded in a downtrend and showed -0.14%. On the hourly chart, GBP/USD is being traded above the moving average MA (200) H1. The situation is similar on the four-hour chart. The MACD indicator is in the positive zone. There is still an uptrend. Based on the above, it is necessary to look for buy entry points while the pair remains above MA 200 H1.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Trading recommendations
  • Support levels: 1.3315, 1.3263, 1.3195, 1.3105
  • Resistance levels: 1.3398, 1.3482

The main scenario: look for buy entry points. For several days the price has been in flat, the borders of which are 1.3315-1.3398. If the price breaks through the level of 1.3398 and fixes above it, the quotes may move to the level of 1.3482. It is also worth noting that divergence is drawn on the MACD on the H4 timeframe. This may signal the beginning of a pair correction.

Alternative scenario: if the price fixes below the level of 1.3315, then the asset may fall to $1.3195.

GBP/USD
News feed for 2020.11.27:
  • – Thanksgiving Day in the US;

The USD/JPY currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:
  • Prev Open: 104.44
  • Prev Close: 104.24
  • % chg. over the last day: -0.19%

Yesterday, the USD/JPY currency pair broke through the strong support level of 104.22 and closed the day with -0.19%. On the hourly chart, the currency pair has fixed below the moving average MA (200). On the four-hour chart, the price is below MA200. The MACD indicator on H1 is in the negative zone. Based on the above, one should look for sell entry points on corrections on lower timeframes.

Trading recommendations
  • Support levels: 103.65, 103.18
  • Resistance levels: 104.22, 104.75, 105.12

The main scenario: consider selling an asset. It is better to look for entry points on price corrections to the trend line and to 104.22. The price may fall to the level of 103.65

An alternative scenario assumes consolidation above the level of 104.22 with a further rise to the level of 104.75.

USD/JPY
News feed for 2020.11.27:
  • – Thanksgiving Day in the US;

The USD/CAD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:
  • Prev Open: 1.3003
  • Prev Close: 1.3015
  • % chg. over the last day: +0.09%

Yesterday, the USD/CAD currency pair was traded in an uptrend and closed with +0.09%. On the H1 timeframe, USD/CAD is below the moving average MA 200. On the four-hour chart, the price is below the moving average. Based on the above, it is worth considering selling an asset. It is also worth paying attention to the divergence on H1.

Trading recommendations
  • Support levels: 1.2985, 1.2928
  • Resistance levels: 1.3028, 1.3091, 1.3117, 1.3172

The main scenario: we recommend considering the sale of an asset. If the price breaks through and fixes below the level of 1.2985, it is better to look for a sell entry point. The target is 1.2928.

Alternative scenario: if the price is able to break through the level of 1.3028 and consolidate above the 200 moving average of the period on H1, we can consider a buy position to the level of 1.3091.

USD/CAD

 

 

This article reflects a personal opinion and should not be interpreted as an investment advice, and/or offer, and/or a persistent request for carrying out financial transactions, and/or a guarantee, and/or a forecast of future events.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Surging Agricultural Prices, $17 Trillion and Phosphate Nov 25, 2020 - Source: Brian Ostroff for Streetwise Reports   11/23/2020 Brian Ostroff, managing director at Windermere Capital and CEO of Arianne Phosphate, discusses the recent rise in agricultural commodity prices and their spillover into fertilizers. Most investors don't watch niche sectors of the…
How To Spot The End Of An Excess Phase – Part I Nov 25, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - If you have been following my team’s research posts recently, we have highlighted some interesting new research related to Appreciation/Depreciation phases in the US stock market and how that relates to Gold. Today we will explore another…
Biden the Silver Bull Nov 25, 2020 - Peter Krauth explains why he believes Biden could become silver's best friend. Source: Peter Krauth for Streetwise Reports   11/23/2020  It may seem like an unlikely match. But there are some big reasons why Biden could become silver's best friend. The…