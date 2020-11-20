The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2020.11.20

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.1855

Prev Close: 1.1872

% chg. over the last day: +0.15% Yesterday, the EUR/USD currency pair was traded in the range of 1.1815-1.1880 and showed a positive trend of 0.15%. This morning the pair is growing. An uptrend is observed on the chart, which indicates the predominance of purchases on this asset. On the hourly timeframe, the price is being traded above the moving average MA 200. On the H4 timeframe, the situation is similar. The MACD indicator is in the positive zone. Based on the above, it is worth considering buy positions while the price is above MA200 on the H1 timeframe. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.1880, 1.1815, 1.1758

Resistance levels: 1.1890, 1.1920 The main scenario for trading EUR/USD: look for buy entry points. If the price breaks through and fixes above 1.1890, one should consider purchases. After breaking through the 1.1890 mark, quotes may go to the level of 1.1920. Alternative scenario: if the price fixes below 1.1815 on the H1 timeframe, the currency pair is likely to decline to 1.1758. There is also a possibility of price manipulation at the 1.1890 level. In case of a false breakout of this level, the price may fall to the level of 1.1815. News feed for 2020.11.20: – Speech by ECB President Lagarde at 10:15 (GMT+2).

The GBP/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.3272

Prev Close: 1.3261

Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.3195, 1.3165, 1.3108

Resistance levels: 1.3278, 1.3312 The main scenario: look for buy entry points. We recommend considering purchases on correction on lower timeframes. The movement is tending to the level of 1.3312. If GBP/USD quotes fix above the level of 1.3312, the price may go to the level of 1.3500. Alternative scenario: if the price fixes below the moving average MA 200 on H1, then the asset may fall to $1.3165. News feed for 2020.11.20: – UK retail sales at 9:00 (GMT+2).

The USD/JPY currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 103.83

Prev Close: 103.74

% chg. over the last day: -0.08% Yesterday, the USD/JPY currency pair was traded in the range of 103.70-104.20 and closed the day with a result of -0.08%. Today the currency pair is being traded at yesterday’s close. On the hourly chart, the USD/JPY currency pair has fixed below the MA line (200). On the four-hour chart, the situation is similar. The MACD indicator is in the negative zone. Based on the above, one should probably consider sales while the pair remains below MA 200 on H1. Trading recommendations Support levels: 103.65, 103.18

Resistance levels: 104.21, 104.35, 105.12 The main scenario for trading USD/JPY is considering selling an asset. If the price breaks the 103.65 level and fixes below it, then the currency pair may move to 103.18. The alternative scenario assumes consolidation above 104.21, with further growth to 105.12 (November 16 high). The news feed is calm today.

The USD/CAD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.3082

Prev Close: 1.3072

% chg. over the last day: -0.07% Yesterday, the USD/CAD currency pair closed with a result of -0.07%. Today the pair is being traded at yesterday’s close. On the H1 timeframe, USD/CAD is below the moving average MA 200. On the four-hour chart, the price is below the moving average. At the moment, on the currency pair, there is a prolonged consolidation in the range of 1.3060-1.3110. If the price breaks through and fixes below the trading channel, we may consider sales of the asset. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.3060, 1.3033

Resistance levels: 1.3118, 1.3170 The main scenario: if the price breaks through and fixes below the level of 1.3060, it is worth considering selling with a target up to 1.3033. Alternative scenario: if the price breaks through the level of 1.3117 and fixes above the MA 200 on H1, one should consider a buy position to the level of 1.3170. News feed for 2020.11.20: – Canada core retail sales index at 15:30 (GMT+2).

