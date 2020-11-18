The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2020.11.18

The EUR/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.1851

Prev Close: 1.1860

% chg. over the last day: +0.07% Yesterday, the EUR/USD currency pair was traded within the range of 1.1850-1.1890 and showed a positive trend of 0.07%. This morning the pair is growing. An uptrend is observed on the chart, which indicates the predominance of purchases on this asset. On the hourly timeframe, the price is being traded above the moving average MA 200. On the H4 timeframe, the situation is similar. The MACD indicator is in the positive zone. Based on the above, it is worth considering buy positions while the price is above MA200 on the H1 timeframe. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.1842, 1.1812, 1.1758

Resistance levels: 1.1880, 1.1892, 1.1920 The main scenario for trading EUR/USD: look for buy entry points. We recommend fixing the position at the level of 1.1920. Alternative scenario: if the price fixes below 1.1842 on the H1 timeframe, the currency pair is likely to decline to 1.1758. News feed for 2020.11.18: – Eurozone consumer price index at 12:00 (GMT+2);

– Building permits in the US at 15:30 (GMT+2);

– Speech by ECB President Lagarde at 17:00 (GMT+2);

– Crude oil inventories at 17:30 (GMT+2).

The GBP/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.3189

Prev Close: 1.3248

Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.3228, 1.3170, 1.3105

Resistance levels: 1.3272, 1.3312 The main scenario: if the price fixes above the level of 1.3272 (November 17 high), then quotes may move to $1.3312 (November 11 high). Alternative scenario: if the price fixes below the moving average MA 200 on H1, then the asset may fall to $1.3104. News feed for 2020.11.18: – UK consumer price index at 9:00 (GMT+2);

– Building permits in the US at 15:30 (GMT+2);

– Crude oil inventories at 17:30 (GMT+2).

The USD/JPY currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 104.578

Prev Close: 104.185

% chg. over the last day: -0.37% Yesterday, the USD/JPY currency pair was traded down and closed the day with a result of -0.37%. Today, the currency pair is already showing a downward movement. On the hourly chart, USD/JPY has broken through and fixed below the MA line (200). On the four-hour chart, the situation is similar. The MACD indicator is in the negative zone. Based on the above, one should consider sales while the pair remains below MA 200 on H1. It is necessary to look for sell entry points to form a correction. Trading recommendations Support levels: 103.18

Resistance levels: 104.37, 104.84, 105.12 The main scenario for trading USD/JPY is considering selling an asset. It is better to wait for the correction on lower timeframes to the level of 104.37. The main target is the level of 103.18. An alternative scenario assumes consolidation above 104.37, followed by a rise to 105.12 (November 16 low). News feed for 2020.11.18: – Building permits in the US at 15:30 (GMT+2);

– Crude oil inventories at 17:30 (GMT+2).

The USD/CAD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.3072

Prev Close: 1.3103

% chg. over the last day: 0.24% Yesterday, the USD/CAD currency pair was traded in a flat and closed with a result of 0.24%. Today, the pair has fallen slightly, dropping to $1.3080. On the H1 timeframe, USD/CAD is above the MA 200 moving average. On the four-hour chart, the price has not yet tested the moving average. Currently, on the currency pair, there is a prolonged consolidation in the range of 1.3060-1.3110. Based on the above, we recommend trading USD/CAD only when the price exits above or below the trading range. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.3063, 1.2928

Resistance levels: 1.3118, 1.3170 The main scenario: if the price breaks through and fixes above the level of 1.3116, it is worth considering purchases with a target up to 1.3170. Alternative scenario: if the price breaks through the level of 1.3063 and fixes below the 200 moving average on H1, one may consider a sell position to the level of 1.2928. News feed for 2020.11.18: – Building permits in the US at 15:30 (GMT+2);

– Core CPI in Canada at 15:30 (GMT+2);

– Crude oil inventories at 17:30 (GMT+2).

