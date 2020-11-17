RoboMarkets Becomes the “Best ECN Broker in Europe”

Nov. 16, 2020 – Limassol, Cyprus – RoboMarkets, the company that provides services on global financial markets to clients from Europe, has received the “Best ECN Broker – Europe” award from the famous Global Brands Magazine. The magazine put a high value on RoboMarkets success on the European market and highlighted the company’s achievements in the area of providing its clients with services using the ECN system.

Global Brands Magazine holds leading positions in offering detailed information and analytics on global brands in different segments of business, which compare favorably with other companies. Awards are presented to those, who make real progress in spheres of finance, education, tourism, lifestyle, technologies, and the car industry. The main objective of the award is to promote awareness of the brands that really make the difference in their respective fields as a reward for their efforts in gaining leading positions on the market.

Konstantin Rashap, CBO at RoboMarkets, is commenting: “We’re very pleased to receive an award from Global Brands Awards once again and, this time, be recognized as the Best ECN Broker in Europe in 2020. This goes to prove that our services and trading conditions are some of the best on the market. We put a lot of effort into the development of our products and infrastructure in accordance with all up-to-date technological and quality standards. We do all this to offer top-class services to each trader, who decides to entrust their funds to us. We’ve got a lot of plans for the future and I’m sure that implementation of them will help us win this prestigious award many times.”

About RoboMarkets