RoboForex Becomes the Best Provider of Investments Services at an International Scale

Nov. 16, 2020 – Belize City, Belize – RoboForex, a company that provides services for trading on global financial markets, has won the award in the nomination “Best Investment Products – Global” according to organizers of the prestigious Global Brands Awards. The award is presented to the company, which demonstrated the most impressive results over a year within the frameworks of the implementation of investment products worldwide.

GLOBAL BRANDS Awards was introduced to commend outstanding achievements and reward companies from different segments. Awards are given to the companies that make real progress in spheres of finance, education, hospitality, lifestyle, cars, and technologies.

Nominations are accepted throughout the year from companies from different countries and regions in a wide range of categories. Nominations received on a corresponding national level are assessed by an independent research agency.

Robert Stephenson, Chief Business Officer at RoboForex, is commenting: “We’re flattered that for the second consecutive year the event organizers have given credit to RoboForex as the best provider of investment products at an international scale. On one hand, it’s a great honor for us to be recognized, but on the other hand, this award is an expected result of our accomplished work. We put a lot of effort into the development of our investment products are going to do our best to make each RoboMarkets product be worthy of the highest mark from traders and experts.”

About RoboForex