RoboForex Affiliate program is named the best in Latin America

RoboForex, a company that provides services for trading on global financial markets, has won the “Best Partnership Program 2020 – LATAM” award. The winners were announced with the frameworks of the high-profile “Global Banking & Finance Awards”.

RoboForex has once again become the winner of the corporate industry award. This time, the famous international magazine “Global Banking and Finance Review”, the sponsor of the awards of the same name, has given credit to RoboForex’s outstanding achievements in implementing its Affiliate programs in Latin America and announced the company the winner in the nomination “Best Partnership Program 2020 – LATAM”.

Awards nominees and winners are decided by magazine readers by means of open voting throughout the calendar year. Awards can be won the companies of any size from different business segments and jurisdictions, which allows to get a comprehensive view toward global financial markets.

Denis Golomedov, Chief Marketing Officer at RoboForex, is commenting: “This award is a recognition of the fact that each and every year we move in the right direction and has earned the confidence of traders and our partners from all over the world. I may sound a bit self-confident but the title the company received was no surprise at all, as we do have one of the best Affiliate programs in the industry. We provide our partners with all-in tools for attracting clients and a multi-level cooperation system, which allows them to make a stable profit by monetizing their traffic.”

About the award

“Global Banking and Finance Review Awards” was established for the companies that take leading positions in different segments of the global financial community. Annual awards are presented for innovations, achievements, business strategies, progressive and inspiring changes that take place in different financial spheres of the global economy.

About RoboForex

RoboForex is a company, which delivers brokerage services. The company provides traders, who work on financial markets, with access to its proprietary trading platforms. RoboForex Ltd has the brokerage license IFSC 000138/107. More detailed information about the Company’s products and activities can be found on the official website at www.roboforex.com.