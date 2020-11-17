Psychedelic Company Expected to Begin Trading Nov. 18

Source: Streetwise Reports 11/17/2020

Delic Corp., a thought leader in psychedelics, will trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Mainstream acceptance of psilocybin took a major step forward on November 3 when Oregon became the first U.S. state to legalize the use of the compound in a therapeutic setting. Psilocybin is the active ingredient in “magic mushrooms.”

Some cities, such as Denver and Oakland, Calif., had already decriminalized psilocybin use.

Studies suggest psychedelic drugs could provide relief for depression, anxiety, addiction and PTSD, and world-leading research institutions such as Johns Hopkins University have been conducting research and trials of psychedelic drugs.

Against this backdrop, Delic Corp. (DELC:CSE) becomes the latest psychedelic company to publicly trade. The firm is expected to begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on November 18, under the symbol DELC, via a reverse takeover of Molystar Resources Inc.

Delic sees itself as an umbrella media platform. It currently has three subsidiary companies: a revenue generating e-commerce lifestyle brand named “The Delic,” a free public education platform providing psychedelic guides, news and culture known as “Reality Sandwich,” that offers more than 5,000 articles and other content, and “Meet Delic,” a biannual psychedelic wellness summit with the first set for Los Angeles in May 2021.

Founded by the husband and wife team of Matt and Jackee Stang, both served in high-level positions at High Times, bringing cannabis into the mainstream. The couple aim to do the same with psychedelics.

“There is so much groundbreaking research being done about psychedelics and their effectiveness to treat mental health and positively impact other human functions. Translating that (often) dense information to a mainstream audience is the difficult part. No one was doing it. That’s where Delic began, in 2018,” Delic President and CEO Jackee Stang wrote.

Delic has issued 17.25 million shares at CA$0.20 per share, raising approximately CA$3.45 million. It is expected that approximately 54 million shares will be outstanding at the time of the listing, leading to a market cap of approximately CA$10.85 million.

Disclosure:

1) Patrice Fusillo compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an employee. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees. As of the date of this article, an affiliate of Streetwise Reports has a consulting relationship with Delic Corp. Please click here for more information.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of Delic Corp., a company mentioned in this article.