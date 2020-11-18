18 Nov

Murrey Math Lines 18.11.2020 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

November 18, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”

In the H4 chart, after breaking 3/8, USDJPY is moving below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to continue falling towards the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing to reach the resistance at 4/8.

USDJPY_H4
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue moving downwards.

USDJPY_M15
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCAD is moving below the 200-day Moving Average but the asset rebounded from 3/8 earlier. In this case, the pair is expected to fall towards the support at 1/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue moving upwards to reach the resistance at 4/8.

USDCAD_H4
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.

USDCAD_M15

Attention!
