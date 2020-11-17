17 Nov

Murrey Math Lines 17.11.2020 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

November 17, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD has reached the “overbought area”. In this case, the pair is expected to rebound from 8/8 and resume falling to reach the support at 6/8. However, this scenario may be canceled if the price breaks 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing towards the resistance at +1/8.

AUDUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





AUDUSD_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, NZDUSD is moving inside the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to break +1/8 and then correct downwards within the ascending tendency to reach the support at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price continues growing towards +2/8.

NZDUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue moving downwards to reach 7/8 from the H4 chart.

NZDUSD_M15

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
RPEC: Why world’s largest free-trade pact matters Nov 16, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is an extraordinary achievement amid aggressive geopolitics, self-defeating trade wars, and accelerating global pandemic. It is also a leap toward a better future. Last June, the ministers of RCEP countries…
Gold’s Momentous Rally From 2000 Compared To SPY & QQQ – Part II Nov 16, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - In Part I of this research article I highlighted the incredible rally in Gold related to a 2020 Anchor point and how that rally in Gold compared to the QQQ and SPY.  In this second Part I…
Gold’s Momentous Rally From 2000 Compared To SPY & QQQ – Part I Nov 15, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - My research team and I went off on a wild tangent trying to identify how the markets could react to the recent spike in price activity on Monday, November 9, 2020.  This is the day that Pfizer…