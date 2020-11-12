12 Nov

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 12.11.2020 (GOLD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

November 12, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the instrument is quickly falling within the ascending tendency. After forming several reversal patterns, such as Harami, close to the support area, XAUUSD is expected to reverse and rebound from the channel’s downside border due to a strong rising tendency. In this case, the upside target will be the resistance area at 1945.00. At the same time, an opposite scenario implies that the price may start another decline to reach the support area at 1840.00 before resuming its ascending tendency.

XAUUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

NZDUSD, “New Zealand vs. US Dollar”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





As we can see in the H4 chart, the instrument continues growing. After forming several reversal patterns, such as Hanging Man, not far from the resistance area, NZDUSD may reverse and form a slight correction towards 0.6805. After finishing this pullback, the pair may resume trading upwards to reach the resistance area at 0.6935.

NZDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the instrument is still correcting within ascending tendency. By now, GBPUSD has formed several reversal patterns, such as Shooting Star not far from the resistance area. At the moment, the pair is correcting and may reach 1.3125. Later, the market may rebound from this level and resume trading upwards. In this case, the upside target will be at 1.3370.

GBPUSD

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Farmers are depleting the Ogallala Aquifer because the government pays them to do it Nov 11, 2020 - By Matthew R Sanderson, Kansas State University; Burke Griggs, Washburn University, and Jacob A. Miller, Kansas State University  - A slow-moving crisis threatens the U.S. Central Plains, which grow a quarter of the nation’s crops. Underground, the region’s lifeblood –…
Will the Bank of England’s reliance on quantitative easing work for the UK economy? Nov 11, 2020 - By Ghulam Sorwar, Keele University  - It was the Bank of Japan which first embarked on the experiment known as quantitative easing, or QE, in order to try and stimulate the Japanese economy out of its period of very low…
How Elliott Waves Simplify Your Technical Analysis Nov 10, 2020 - Here's a key insight into Elliott waves and classic technical chart patterns By Elliott Wave International First, before we explore a key insight into Elliott waves and technical chart patterns, expect to see a growing number of comments about technical…