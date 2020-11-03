03 Nov

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 03.11.2020 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

November 3, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs. US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the descending tendency continues. Right now, after forming several reversal patterns, such as Hammer, close to the support area, EURUSD is still reversing and may later reach the resistance level at 1.1710. After that, the instrument may rebound from this level and resume falling. At the same time, an alternative scenario says that the instrument may fall to reach 1.1590 without reversing and correcting towards the above-mentioned resistance level.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





As we can see in the H4 chart, after forming several reversal patterns, such as Hammer, close to the support area, USDJPY is reversing. In the future, the price may test the resistance area at 105.05, break this level, and then continue the ascending tendency. In this case, the upside target is still the next resistance level at 105.50. Still, there is an opposite scenario, which says that the instrument may continue falling to return to 104.26 before resuming its growth.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

EURGBP, “Euro vs. Great Britain Pound”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the asset continues moving within the descending channel. Right now, after forming several reversal patterns, including Hammer, close to the support area, EURGBP may reverse and correct towards the channel’s upside border. In this case, the correctional target will be at 0.9070. However, judging by previous movements, the pair may yet continue falling without reversing and correcting. If it happens, the downside target will be the next support area at 0.8965.

EURGBP

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
How to Stay Ahead of Price Turns in the U.S. Long Bond Nov 3, 2020 - This method of analysis applies to any widely traded financial market By Elliott Wave International Back in August, the volatility index for Treasury debt was at an all-time low, indicating record commitment to the idea the markets would continue to…
Large Scale Automation Comes to Cannabis Nov 3, 2020 - Keith Schaefer, the Investing Whisperer, offers his analysis of the investment proposition offered by Icanic Brands, and how its ability to generate up to 1,000 pre-rolls per hour could dramatically affect the company's bottom line. Source: Keith Schaefer for Streetwise…
A Golden Election Promise Nov 3, 2020 - Peter Krauth explains why he believes gold will be the biggest winner in the election. Source: Peter Krauth for Streetwise Reports   11/02/2020 There's no shortage of prognostications or conjecture about the U.S. election. Of course, everyone has an opinion. Some…