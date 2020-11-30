30 Nov

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 30.11.2020 (GBPUSD, BTCUSD, GBPJPY)

Article By RoboForex.com

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3342 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud near 1.3295 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3625. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the Triangle pattern. The growth will be canceled in the case of a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3195, which will mean further decline to 1.3105. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the resistance area and securing above 1.3415, which will mean a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle.

GBPUSD
BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is trading at 18,487 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud near 17,945 is expected, followed by growth to 20,070. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the support level. The growth will be canceled in the case of a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 17,255, which will mean further decline to 16,705.

BTCUSD
GBPJPY, “Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen”

GBPJPY is trading at 138.60 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud near 138.30 is expected, followed by growth to 141.65. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the Triangle pattern. The growth will be canceled in the case of a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 137.45, which will mean further decline to 136.55. he growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 140.25. Then we can expect the price rise for the height of the pattern.

GBPJPY

