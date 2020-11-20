20 Nov

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 20.11.2020 (EURUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD)

November 20, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.1886; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.1835 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.1995. Another signal in favor of further uptrend will be a rebound from the downside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bullish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.1750. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.1665. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the pattern’s upside border and fix above 1.1915.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





USDJPY is trading at 103.77; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 103.85 and then resume moving downwards to reach 103.05. Another signal in favor of further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 104.15. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 106.15. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the support level, from which it has already rebounded several times, and fix below 103.50.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is trading at 18132.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 17965.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 19215.00. Another signal in favor of further uptrend will be a rebound from the upside border of a Triangle pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 17305.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 16505.00.

BTCUSD

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
American timber industry crippled by double whammy of trade war and COVID-19 Nov 20, 2020 - By Andrew Muhammad, University of Tennessee  - The forestry sector – landowners, logging companies and sawmills – have lost an estimated US$1.1 billion in 2020. Devastating wildfires and Hurricane Laura have played a part, but the COVID-19 pandemic has also…
What’s the gold standard, and why does the US benefit from a dollar that isn’t tied to the value of a glittery hunk of metal? Nov 20, 2020 - By Michael Klein, Tufts University  - The phrase “the gold standard” means, in common parlance, the best available benchmark – as in double-blind randomized trials are the gold standard for determining the efficacy of a vaccine. Its meaning likely comes…
From RCEP and BRICS to APEC and G20 Summits: World’s Largest Free-Trade Pact Inspiration for Global Recovery Nov 20, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - After four long years of diminished prospects, stagnation and divisive geopolitics, four summits could show the way toward a better future. Recently, Moscow hosted the 12th BRICS Summit. Malaysia is hosting the APEC Summit. And Riyadh will…