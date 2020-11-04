Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 04.11.2020 (EURUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD)

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.1652; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1685 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1525. Another signal in favor of further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1805. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1895.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is trading at 104.94; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 104.70 and then resume moving upwards to reach 106.10. Another signal in favor of further uptrend will be a rebound from the neckline of a Head & Shoulders reversal pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 104.15. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 103.50. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 105.40.





BTCUSD

BTCUSD is trading at 13742.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 13495.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 14820.00. Another signal in favor of further uptrend will be a rebound from the downside border of a Triangle pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 13205.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 12505.00. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the pattern’s upside border and fix above 14105.00.

