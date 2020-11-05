Global equities’ rally intact as Biden closes in on win

Trump’s Unilateralism, China’s Multilateralism and the Real COVID-19 - By Dan Steinbock - New estimates on actual COVID-19 cases in 2020 highlight the stark differences between the Trump administration’s unilateral stance, and China’s multilateral approach to overcoming the pandemic challenge. The failed containment of the COVID-19 pandemic is about…

How to Stay Ahead of Price Turns in the U.S. Long Bond - This method of analysis applies to any widely traded financial market By Elliott Wave International Back in August, the volatility index for Treasury debt was at an all-time low, indicating record commitment to the idea the markets would continue to…