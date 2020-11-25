25 Nov

GBPUSD Tests The 1.3300 Support Level

November 25, 2020

By Orbex

gbpusd

The British pound sterling is failing to make further gains after clearing the 1.3300 level.

Price action continues to pullback as the GBPUSD is firmly testing the 1.3300 level for support.

As long as the support holds, the GBPUSD is biased to move to the upside.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





The next key target will be the September 1st highs of 1.3483. For this to happen, GBPUSD will need to post higher highs.

o the downside, if the cable loses the 1.3300 support, we could expect to see a brief decline.

But the trend line should act as dynamic support to keep prices from falling further.

By Orbex

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Surging Agricultural Prices, $17 Trillion and Phosphate Nov 25, 2020 - Source: Brian Ostroff for Streetwise Reports   11/23/2020 Brian Ostroff, managing director at Windermere Capital and CEO of Arianne Phosphate, discusses the recent rise in agricultural commodity prices and their spillover into fertilizers. Most investors don't watch niche sectors of the…
How To Spot The End Of An Excess Phase – Part I Nov 25, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - If you have been following my team’s research posts recently, we have highlighted some interesting new research related to Appreciation/Depreciation phases in the US stock market and how that relates to Gold. Today we will explore another…
Biden the Silver Bull Nov 25, 2020 - Peter Krauth explains why he believes Biden could become silver's best friend. Source: Peter Krauth for Streetwise Reports   11/23/2020  It may seem like an unlikely match. But there are some big reasons why Biden could become silver's best friend. The…