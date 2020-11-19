Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 19.11.2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is still consolidating around 1.1855. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range down to 1.1815 and then form one more ascending structure to break 1.1880. Later, the market may continue moving within the uptrend with the target at 1.1910 or even reach 1.2000.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After completing the ascending wave at 1.3303 along with the correction towards 1.3222, GBPUSD is expected to consolidate near the current lows. After that, the instrument may resume growing to break 1.3300 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 1.3355.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB has finished the descending wave at 75.55. Today, the pair may correct to reach 76.30 and then start a new decline with the first target at 74.66.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After reaching 104.00 and then forming a new consolidation range around this level, USDJPY has broken it to the downside and may later fall towards 103.45. After that, the instrument may start another correction to return to 104.00 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 102.50.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still consolidating around 0.9109 without any particular direction. Possibly, the pair may expand the range down to 0.9066 and then grow to return to 0.9109. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling with the target at 0.9030; if to the upside – start another growth towards 0.9150.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After forming a new consolidation range above 0.7297, AUDUSD has broken it to the downside. Today, the pair may correct towards 0.7265 and then form one more ascending structure to return to 0.7297.





BRENT

Brent is still consolidating around 44.24. Possibly, today the asset may start a new decline towards 43.55 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 45.55.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is falling. Possibly, the metal may break 1866.30 to the downside and then continue moving downwards to reach 1845.55. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending wave to test 1866.25 from below and then start a new decline with the target at 1840.00.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

After finishing another ascending wave at 18300.00, BTCUSD is consolidating below this level. Possibly, today the asset may break the range to the downside and correct towards 16800.00. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 18800.00.





S&P 500

After completing the correction at 3558.9, the S&P index is expected to start growing towards 3613.7. After that, the instrument may fall towards 3584.7 and then start a new growth with the target at 3615.5.

