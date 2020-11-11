Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 11.11.2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is still consolidating around 1.1818. Possibly, today the pair may grow towards 1.1860 and then form a new descending structure to reach 1.1760. After that, the instrument may start another growth to break 1.1860 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 1.1944.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After finishing the ascending structure at 1.3232, GBPUSD is still consolidating around this level; right now, it is trading to break the range to the upside. Possibly, the pair may grow to reach 1.3360 and then start a new correction towards 1.3240. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.3379.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After finishing the ascending structure at 76.86, USDRUB is expected to fall towards 76.26, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another correction to reach 77.77; if to the downside – resume trading downwards to extend the descending wave with the target at 74.77.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has finished the descending impulse at 104.80 along with the correction towards 105.45, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 104.34.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9141. Today, the pair may fall to reach 0.9122 and then start another growth towards 0.9178. Later, the market may resume moving downwards with the target at 0.9048.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After forming a new consolidation range around 0.7292, AUDUSD is expected to fall towards 0.7245 and may later grow to return to 0.7292, thus forming a new consolidation range between these levels. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure to reach 0.7333; if to the downside – start a new correction with the target at 0.7150.





BRENT

Brent is moving upwards. Possibly, the asset may extend this ascending wave up to 44.25 and then start a new correction with the closest target at 41.87. If later the price breaks this level, the market may continue the correction towards 39.60. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending wave with the target at 46.60.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After finishing the ascending wave at 1890.30 along with the correction towards 1867.50, Gold is expected to form a new consolidation range between these levels. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may continue the correction to reach 1902.70, at least, and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1840.08.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is forming a wide consolidation range around 15100.00. Possibly, today the asset may grow towards 15750.00 and then fall to reach 15200.00. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another growth with the target at 16200.00; if to the downside – continue the correction towards 14500.00 and then resume growing to reach the above-mentioned target.





S&P 500

After breaking the ascending channel at 3565.5, the S&P index is consolidating below this level. Possibly, the asset may fall towards 3499.9 and then start another correction to return to 3565.5. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure with the target at 3461.6.

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.