09 Nov

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 09.11.2020 (GOLD, USDCHF)

November 9, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after finishing the correctional downtrend, XAUUSD is forming a quick rising wave, which has already reached 50.0% fibo. The next upside targets may be 61.8% and 76.0% fibo at 1988.40 and 2020.30 respectively, as well as the all-time high at 2074.75.

GOLD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

The H1 chart shows a divergence on MACD, which may hint at a short-term correction to the downside. The targets may be 23.6%, 38.2%, and 50.0% fibo at 1940.55, 1925.10, and 1912.65 respectively. If the price breaks the high at 1956.48, the correction will be over and the asset will resume the uptrend.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





GOLD_H1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the daily chart, after the previous ascending correction was over at 23.6% fibo, the next descending impulse managed to break the low at 0.8999 and may soon reach the post-correctional extension area between 138.2% and 161.8% fibo at 0.8885 and 0.8816 respectively. The resistance is the fractal high at 0.9296.

USDCHF_D1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the H1 chart, there is a convergence on MACD, which may indicate a possible pullback. The targets of this pullback may be 23.6%, 38.2%, and 50.0% fibo at 0.9033, 0.9064, and 0.9089 respectively. A breakout of the low at 0.8982 will be a signal in favor of further decline.

USDCHF_H1

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Biden victory heralds boom time for ESG investing – here’s why Nov 9, 2020 - By George Prior - Joe Biden’s administration will usher in an unprecedented boom for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investments, affirms the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations. The bullish observation from Nigel Green, chief…
Trump Fired, Biden Hired, What Next? Nov 8, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock  - After the tight 2020 election, there’s only one way President-elect Joe Biden can win over both Americans and other nations. He has to deliver in multiple fronts, amid a divided nation and huge challenges. “Trump has…
Four Stocks To Own Before The US Elections – A Follow Up Nov 7, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - On October 24, my research team and I highlighted four stock symbols we thought would do really well after the US elections. Today, we’re going to follow up on these calls/predictions and see how these four stocks…