Equities pull back as Trump refuses to concede

November 10, 2020
By IFCMarkets.com
Top daily news
Global stocks rebound has paused currently as President Trump, who has not conceded the election to Democrat Joe Biden, plans to go ahead today with legal challenges to the results of elections while Attorney General Barr authorized probes of vote irregularities. Global markets rose yesterday. However Apple shares slumped 2%, underperforming market, as did Tesla’s shares down 2% too.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|+0.04%
|GBP USD
|+0.24%
|USD JPY
|-0.17%
The Dollar strengthening has halted currently
. The live dollar index
data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, rose 0.6% Monday. GBP/USD
continued gaining Monday while EUR/USD
reversed its climbing with both pairs higher currently. USD/JPY
Joined AUD/USD’s
continued climbing yesterday with yen joining Australian dollar’s rise against the greenback currently.
Stock Market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|-0.42%
|Nikkei Index
|+0.26%
|Hang Seng Index
|+0.85%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are down currently. US main stock benchmarks ended mixed Monday as Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said President Trump was ‘100% within his rights’ to challenge election results while Trump’s re-election team asked for patience to pursue allegations of voter fraud. The three main US stock benchmarks recorded returns ranging from -1.4% to 3.0%. European stock indexes are edging lower currently after a sharp rebound yesterday led by banking shares. Asian indexes are mixed today with Hong Kong’s Heng Seng Index leading the gains .
Commodity Market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|+2%
|WTI Crude
|+1.31%
Brent
is extending gains today. Oil prices rallied on Monday after reports OPEC+ will postpone plans to curb production cuts. OPEC+ had planned to reduce its production cut targets from 7.7 million barrels a day to about 5.7 million barrels a day from January. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
jumped 7.5% Monday and is up currently. Brent
crude rallied 8.5% to $40.29 a barrel on Monday.
Gold Market News
|Metals
|Change
|Silver
|+1.29%
Gold prices are rebounding today. Spot gold fell 4.6% to $1863.7 an ounce on Monday.
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com