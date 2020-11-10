Equities pull back as Trump refuses to concede

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -0.42% Nikkei Index +0.26% Hang Seng Index +0.85%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are down currently. US main stock benchmarks ended mixed Monday as Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said President Trump was ‘100% within his rights’ to challenge election results while Trump’s re-election team asked for patience to pursue allegations of voter fraud. The three main US stock benchmarks recorded returns ranging from -1.4% to 3.0%. European stock indexes are edging lower currently after a sharp rebound yesterday led by banking shares. Asian indexes are mixed today with Hong Kong’s Heng Seng Index leading the gains .