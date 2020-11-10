10 Nov

Equities pull back as Trump refuses to concede

November 10, 2020

By IFCMarkets.com

Top daily news

Global stocks rebound has paused currently as President Trump, who has not conceded the election to Democrat Joe Biden, plans to go ahead today with legal challenges to the results of elections while Attorney General Barr authorized probes of vote irregularities. Global markets rose yesterday. However Apple shares slumped 2%, underperforming market, as did Tesla’s shares down 2% too.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change
EUR USD +0.04%
GBP USD +0.24%
USD JPY -0.17%
The Dollar strengthening has halted currently . The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, rose 0.6% Monday. GBP/USD continued gaining Monday while EUR/USD reversed its climbing with both pairs higher currently. USD/JPY Joined AUD/USD’s continued climbing yesterday with yen joining Australian dollar’s rise against the greenback currently.

Stock Market news

Indices Change
Dow Jones Index -0.42%
Nikkei Index +0.26%
Hang Seng Index +0.85%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are down currently. US main stock benchmarks ended mixed Monday as Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said President Trump was ‘100% within his rights’ to challenge election results while Trump’s re-election team asked for patience to pursue allegations of voter fraud. The three main US stock benchmarks recorded returns ranging from -1.4% to 3.0%. European stock indexes are edging lower currently after a sharp rebound yesterday led by banking shares. Asian indexes are mixed today with Hong Kong’s Heng Seng Index leading the gains .

Commodity Market news

Commodities Change
Brent Crude Oil +2%
WTI Crude +1.31%
Brent is extending gains today. Oil prices rallied on Monday after reports OPEC+ will postpone plans to curb production cuts. OPEC+ had planned to reduce its production cut targets from 7.7 million barrels a day to about 5.7 million barrels a day from January. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) jumped 7.5% Monday and is up currently. Brent crude rallied 8.5% to $40.29 a barrel on Monday.

Gold Market News

Metals Change
Silver +1.29%
Gold prices are rebounding today. Spot gold fell 4.6% to $1863.7 an ounce on Monday.

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com

Financial News Stock Market News
How Elliott Waves Simplify Your Technical Analysis Nov 10, 2020 - Here's a key insight into Elliott waves and classic technical chart patterns By Elliott Wave International First, before we explore a key insight into Elliott waves and technical chart patterns, expect to see a growing number of comments about technical…
Can a COVID Vaccine Kill Silver and Gold? Nov 10, 2020 - Source: Peter Krauth for Streetwise Reports   11/09/2020 Peter Krauth looks into what Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine efficacy announcement could mean for gold and silver. Believe it or not, the big deal for precious metals this week was not the…
Biden victory heralds boom time for ESG investing – here’s why Nov 9, 2020 - By George Prior - Joe Biden’s administration will usher in an unprecedented boom for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investments, affirms the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations. The bullish observation from Nigel Green, chief…