Coverage Initiated on New Royalty Company with ‘Cash Flow Starter Pack’

Source: Streetwise Reports 11/03/2020

The noteworthy points for investors about Nomad Royalty Company are presented in a BMO Capital Markets report.

In an Oct. 12 research note, analyst Rene Cartier reported that BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (NSR:TSX; NSRXF:OTCQX) with a Market Perform rating and CA$1.70 per share target price. Nomad’s stock is currently trading at about CA$1.27 per share.

Cartier described Nomad. It is a Montreal-headquartered precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company with a growing portfolio of assets, in North America, South America, Africa and Australia. Nomad was formed through a reverse takeover transaction and vend-in of two royalty and stream portfolios from Orion Finance and Yamana Gold. Those two companies own significant Nomad interests today.

Nomad emerged with assets that are producing and generating cash flow and another one slated to come online this year. Subsequently, its management team made additional royalty/streaming acquisitions in more favorable jurisdictions to diversify its holdings.

The company plans to actively expand its asset portfolio, mostly focusing on smaller deals and capitalizing on its credit facility and refinancing in the market through equity. It remains open to larger transactions, too, for which it would pursue “teaming up and syndicating deals with peers or alternative groups” to carry those out, Cartier explained.

Financially, Nomad had about $12 million in cash on its balance sheet and no debt as of June 30, 2020. Today, in addition to cash, it has a $50 million revolving credit facility, which it could increase to $75 million.

The analyst highlighted that Nomad’s management team members are experienced and have strong track records in the royalty/streaming space. Each of the three co-founders, Vincent Metcalfe, Joseph de la Plante and Elif Levesque, previously worked for Osisko Royalties. One of management’s goals is to decrease its annual general and administrative expense to somewhere in the $4–5 million range.

“Management are not planning to take a cash salary for the first year, thereby aligning the success of their equity holdings along with other shareholders,” noted Cartier.

He also pointed out that Nomad, despite being a young company, pays, on a quarterly basis, the highest annual dividend ($0.02 per share) among its peer group. This is one way the company can return cash to shareholders, which is one of its goals.

Finally, Cartier wrote that BMO believes that Nomad’s stock is trading in line with its most comparable peers, which indicates that its portfolio is already significantly derisked.

However, he added, that “establishing a performance track record, improving trading liquidity and portfolio diversification, and enhancing asset visibility will be of significance for Nomad Royalty.”

Disclosure:

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: Nomad Royalty. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

Disclosures from BMO Capital Markets, Nomad Royalty Company, October 12, 2020

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Analyst’s Certification

I, Rene Cartier, hereby certify that the views expressed in this report accurately reflect my personal views about the subject securities or issuers. I also certify that no part of my compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendations or views expressed in this report.

Analysts who prepared this report are compensated based upon (among other factors) the overall profitability of BMO Capital Markets and their affiliates, which includes the overall profitability of investment banking services. Compensation for research is based on effectiveness in generating new ideas and in communication of ideas to clients, performance of recommendations, accuracy of earnings estimates, and service to clients.

Analysts employed by BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and/or BMO Capital Markets Limited are not registered as research analysts with FINRA. These analysts may not be associated persons of BMO Capital Markets Corp. and therefore may not be subject to the FINRA Rule 2241 restrictions on communications with a subject company, public appearances and trading securities held by a research analyst account.

Company Specific Disclosures

Disclosure 1: BMO Capital Markets has undertaken an underwriting liability with respect to Nomad Royalty Company within the past 12 months.

Disclosure 2: BMO Capital Markets has provided investment banking services with respect to Nomad Royalty Company within the past 12 months.

Disclosure 3: BMO Capital Markets has managed or co-managed a public offering of securities with respect to Nomad Royalty Company within

the past 12 months.

Disclosure 4: BMO Capital Markets or an affiliate has received compensation for investment banking services from Nomad Royalty Company

within the past 12 months.

Disclosure 6A: Nomad Royalty Company is a client (or was a client) of BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., BMO Capital Markets

Limited or an affiliate within the past 12 months: A) Investment Banking Services

Disclosure 18: A redacted draft of this report was previously shown to Nomad Royalty Company (for fact checking purposes) and changes were

made to the report before publication.

For Important Disclosures on the stocks discussed in this report, please click here.