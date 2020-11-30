ClickTrades MT5 – A Review

Creating an optimal trading environment is one of the main objectives of leading brokerage houses, especially now that financial markets are very active. Trading with a client-focused broker provides multiple trading benefits, some of them dealing with the trading platform. ClickTrades is a regulated and reputable brand that offers access to MetaTrader 5, one of the most reliable platforms, and a broad range of trading features.

About ClickTrades

Owned by KW Investments Limited, ClickTrades is a global trading brand, regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority, with license number SD020.The broker is well-positioned to serve customers from all around the world, although several jurisdictions like Japan, Canada, and the USA, are restricted.

Advocating for full transparency and democratization of online trading, ClickTrades believes the market doesn’t have to be a puzzle. With professional tools, extensive resources, and elite support, its customers can enjoy a custom-made trading environment under a professional framework.

Trading CFDs with MT5

On top of its proprietary trading platform, ClickTrades WebTrader, its customers can use the well-known Metatrader 5 platform, a trading solution with millions of users worldwide. Some of the main benefits associated with the ClickTrades MT5 are as follows:

An intuitive and user-friendly interface

Multiple execution modes and order types available

Analytical tools and technical indicators

Various charts and timeframes

Support for Expert Advisors

Highly customizable trading experience.

Many CFD traders continue to use MT5 because it provides easy access to favorite financial markets 24/5, usage of up to 10 charts simultaneously, live market updates, price alerts, fast trade execution, and on top of that, the platform can be used on any type of device, including Android or iOS.

MetaTrader 5 is a platform designed to keep traders connected to the markets constantly, integrating cutting-edge technologies to ensure a high level of security. At ClickTrades, customers can trade 400+ instruments grouped in six asset classes, with instant execution, and some of the trusted payment methods supported.

Special Features

Providing enhanced trading conditions is part of the ClickTrades mission, which is why its customers can now take advantage of benefits like deposit bonuses or 0 trading commissions. The broker had managed to build a comprehensive trading offer around the ClickTrades WebTrader and MT5, ensuring it can satisfy traders with different objectives.

The ClickTrades asset coverage includes CFDs on the popular financial assets such as FX, shares, indices, commodities, bonds, or ETFs, and on top of that traders can trade cryptocurrency CFDs, and blends, representing selections of stocks from various sectors such as e-commerce, social media, or healthcare.

Traders can also choose between 3 different account types (Essential, Original, and Signature), each requiring a minimum initial deposit. Those that can afford to apply for an upgraded account will get to benefit from special trading features such as open access to research, special trading conditions, the popular technical analysis tool Trading Central, and one-to-one meetings with an account representative.

Is It Worth Trading CFDs with ClickTrades?

Challenging market conditions are making traders more aware of the need to trade with a trusted trading brand. ClickTrades shows that it can satisfy CFD traders with different needs, given it offers access to a multitude of trading benefits. Clients can use MetaTrader 5 in combination with other trading features to ultimately come out with an optimal trading strategy.

ClickTrades is compliant with the latest regulation for CFD trading and that given further insurance this is a trading brand worth considering. Professional traders put regulatory compliance, security, and transparency at the top. All the information provided at clicktrades.com suggests this is a broker worth considering.

Risk Warning: The materials contained on this document are not made by ClickTrades but by an independent third party and should not in any way be construed, either explicitly or implicitly, directly or indirectly, as investment advice, recommendation or suggestion of an investment strategy with respect to a financial instrument, in any manner whatsoever. Trading CDF’s involves significant risk of loss

By Taylor Wilman