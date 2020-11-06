06 Nov

Biogen, AMP, Nokia & Twitter lead the Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

November 6, 2020

By IFCMarkets.com

Top Gainers – The World Market

Stocks of biopharmaceutical companies, including Biogen, went up amid an increase in the number of new coronavirus cases in the world. Twitter shares fell in price due to low growth in the number of new users. Worldwide quarantine has intensified the competition among social networks. The Russian ruble weakened amid falling world oil prices.

1.Biogen Inc ., 39,2% – an American biopharmaceutical company.

2. AMP Ltd, 27,9% – an Australian financial company.

market sentiment ratio long short positions

 Top Losers – The World Market

1. Nokia Corporation – a Finnish telecommunications company.

2. Twitter Inc. – an American social network.

market sentiment ratio long short positions

 Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDTRY, EURTRY – the growth of these charts means the strengthening of the US dollar and the euro against the Turkish lira.

2. EURRUB, USDRUB – the growth of these charts means the weakening of the Russian ruble against the euro and the US dollar.

market sentiment ratio long short positions

 Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDZAR, EURZAR – the drop of these charts means the weakening of the US dollar and euro against the South African rand.

2. EURCZK, USDCNH – the drop of these charts means the weakening of the euro against the Czech koruna, and the US dollar against the Chinese yuan.

market sentiment ratio long short positions
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com

Financial News Stock Market News
