Biogen, AMP, Nokia & Twitter lead the Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

By IFCMarkets.com

Top Gainers – The World Market

Stocks of biopharmaceutical companies, including Biogen, went up amid an increase in the number of new coronavirus cases in the world. Twitter shares fell in price due to low growth in the number of new users. Worldwide quarantine has intensified the competition among social networks. The Russian ruble weakened amid falling world oil prices.

1.Biogen Inc ., 39,2% – an American biopharmaceutical company. 2. AMP Ltd, 27,9% – an Australian financial company.

Top Losers – The World Market

1. Nokia Corporation – a Finnish telecommunications company.

2. Twitter Inc. – an American social network.

Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDTRY, EURTRY – the growth of these charts means the strengthening of the US dollar and the euro against the Turkish lira.

2. EURRUB, USDRUB – the growth of these charts means the weakening of the Russian ruble against the euro and the US dollar.

Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDZAR, EURZAR – the drop of these charts means the weakening of the US dollar and euro against the South African rand.

2. EURCZK, USDCNH – the drop of these charts means the weakening of the euro against the Czech koruna, and the US dollar against the Chinese yuan.