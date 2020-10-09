VivoPower Shares Continue Meteoric Rise After Firm Inks Deal to Acquire 51% of Tembo e-LV

Source: Streetwise Reports 10/09/2020

Shares of VivoPower International traded 60% higher setting a new 52-week high after the firm reported it executed a definitive agreement to acquire 51% of light electric vehicle company Tembo e-LV.

VivoPower International Plc (VVPR:NASDAQ) today announced that it has “signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 51% shareholding in Tembo e-LV B.V. (Tembo).”

The company noted that Tembo is a specialist battery-electric and off-road vehicle company that is headquartered in the Netherlands. Tembo maintains global sales and distribution channels across four continents including Europe, Africa, Australia and North America. Tembo’s services and products cater to a wide range of industries including infrastructure, mining, utilities and government services. The company also provides customized light electric vehicles for rugged applications such as game safaris and humanitarian aid.

The firm advised that the total agreed upon purchase price for 51% of Tembo is US$4.7 million. The company added that it will also have the option to acquire the remaining 49% of Tembo in the future, but the exact terms and pricing for that option were not provided in the report. VivoPower noted that the transaction remains subject to ordinary closing conditions, which include capital structuring and funding mix requirements.

The report indicated that Tembo generated revenues (unaudited) of US$2.3 million in FY/19. VivoPower commented that the potential market for commercial fleet electric vehicles in the areas Tembo operates could be at least US$36 billion and that these estimates do not even include the U.S., Asia or South America where Tembo does not presently operate.

VivoPower International’s Executive Chairman and CEO Kevin Chin remarked, “We look forward to working even more closely with the Tembo team in scaling up its capacity to deliver customized and/or ruggedized commercial fleet electrification solutions. Furthermore, this acquisition will enable VivoPower to accelerate the roll out of our sustainable energy solutions offering, with an initial focus on the mining, infrastructure and utilities sectors globally.”

The report stated that together VivoPower and Tembo currently have more than 700 customers and that a large number of them are involved in the infrastructure mining and utilities sectors.

Tembo’s CEO and Founder Frank Daams added, “VivoPower’s investment will allow Tembo to build additional capacity to meet pent up demand from our customers and improve efficiencies of scale. Given that the Tembo and VivoPower teams have already started working together on customer-initiated requests for proposals, we believe that this will translate into a growing order book.”

VivoPower is based in London and describes itself as “an international battery technology, electric vehicle, solar and critical power services company whose core purpose is to deliver sustainable energy solutions to its customers.” In addition to the U.K., the company has operations in Australia, Canada and the U.S.

VivoPower International started off the day with a market capitalization of around $136.8 million with approximately 13.56 million shares outstanding. VVPR shares opened 57% higher today at $15.84 (+$10.09, +56.99%) over yesterday’s $10.09 closing price and reached a new 52-week high price this morning of $24.33. The stock has traded today between $14.10 and $24.33 per share and is currently trading at $17.00 (+$6.91, +68.48%).

Disclosure:

1) Stephen Hytha compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. He or members of his household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. He or members of his household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.