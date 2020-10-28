28 Oct

Titans Of Industry interview

October 28, 2020

By TheTechnicalTraders

Chris joins the Wealth Research Group to discuss hot sectors and those that are lagging. A case can be made for the price of Gold stalling if a huge stimulus package comes forth as a rally in the stock market usually results in money moving out of Gold and to Stocks. However, a large stimulus package may also put pressure on the Dollar from a longer-term perspective, making Gold a more attractive asset. This could result in a situation where both Gold and Equities climb, similar to what we saw with Bonds climbing with Equities in January and February.

