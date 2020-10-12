This week in monetary policy: Indonesia, South Korea, Singapore, Belarus, Chile and Sri Lanka

This week – October 12 through October 17 – central banks from 6 countries or jurisdictions are scheduled to decide on monetary policy: Indonesia, South Korea, Singapore, Belarus, Chile and Sri Lanka.
Following table includes the name of the country, the date of the next policy decision, the current policy rate, the local time a decision is announced, the result of the last policy decision, the change in the policy rate year to date, and the rate one year ago.
The table is updated when the latest decisions are announced and can always accessed by clicking on This Week.
WEEK 42OCT 12 – OCT 17, 2020:
|INDONESIA
|13-Oct
|4.00%
|0
|-100
|5.00%
|EM
|SOUTH KOREA
|14-Oct
|0.50%
|0
|-75
|1.25%
|EM
|SINGAPORE
|14-Oct
|N/A
|08:00
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|DM
|BELARUS
|14-Oct
|7.75%
|0
|-125
|9.50%
|CHILE
|15-Oct
|0.50%
|0
|-125
|1.75%
|EM
|SRI LANKA
|16-Oct
|4.50%
|07:30
|0
|-250
|7.00%
|FM
