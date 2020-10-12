12 Oct

This week in monetary policy: Indonesia, South Korea, Singapore, Belarus, Chile and Sri Lanka

October 12, 2020

This week – October 12 through October 17 – central banks from 6 countries or jurisdictions are scheduled to decide on monetary policy: Indonesia, South Korea, Singapore, Belarus, Chile and Sri Lanka.

Following table includes the name of the country, the date of the next policy decision, the current policy rate, the local time a decision is announced, the result of the last policy decision, the change in the policy rate year to date, and the rate one year ago.
The table is updated when the latest decisions are announced and can always accessed by clicking on This Week.

 

WEEK 42OCT 12 – OCT 17, 2020:

INDONESIA 13-Oct 4.00% 0 -100 5.00%          EM
SOUTH KOREA 14-Oct 0.50% 0 -75 1.25%          EM
SINGAPORE 14-Oct            N/A         08:00            N/A            N/A            N/A          DM
BELARUS 14-Oct 7.75% 0 -125 9.50%
CHILE 15-Oct 0.50% 0 -125 1.75%          EM
SRI LANKA 16-Oct 4.50%         07:30 0 -250 7.00%          FM

 

