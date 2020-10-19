This week in monetary policy: China, Hungary, Uzbekistan, Namibia, Mozambique, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, Turkey, Uganda, Israel, Paraguay, Russia & Eastern Caribbean

This week – October 19 through October 24 – central banks from 13 countries or jurisdictions are scheduled to decide on monetary policy: China, Hungary, Uzbekistan, Namibia, Mozambique, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, Turkey, Uganda, Israel, Paraguay, Russia and East Caribbean.

Following table includes the name of the country, the date of the next policy decision, the current policy rate, the local time a policy decision is announced, the result of the last policy decision, the change in the policy rate year to date, and the rate one year ago.

The table is updated when the latest decisions are announced and can always accessed by clicking on This Week.

WEEK 43OCT 19 – OCT 24, 2020:

CHINA 20-Oct 3.85% 0 -30 4.20% EM HUNGARY 20-Oct 0.60% 0 -30 0.90% EM UZBEKISTAN 21-Oct 14.00% -100 -200 16.00% NAMIBIA 21-Oct 3.75% -25 -275 6.50% MOZAMBIQUE 21-Oct 10.25% 16:00 0 -250 12.75% SRI LANKA 22-Oct 4.50% 07:30 0 -250 7.00% FM UKRAINE 22-Oct 6.00% 0 -750 15.50% FM TURKEY 22-Oct 10.25% 200 -175 14.00% EM UGANDA 22-Oct 7.00% 0 -200 9.00% ISRAEL 22-Oct 0.10% 0 -15 0.25% DM PARAGUAY 22-Oct 0.75% 0 -325 4.00% RUSSIA 23-Oct 4.25% 13:30 0 -200 6.50% EM EAST CARIBBEAN 23-Oct 2.00% 0 -450 6.50%

www.CentralBankNews.info