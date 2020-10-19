This week in monetary policy: China, Hungary, Uzbekistan, Namibia, Mozambique, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, Turkey, Uganda, Israel, Paraguay, Russia & Eastern Caribbean

This week – October 19 through October 24 – central banks from 13 countries or jurisdictions are scheduled to decide on monetary policy: China, Hungary, Uzbekistan, Namibia, Mozambique, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, Turkey, Uganda, Israel, Paraguay, Russia and East Caribbean.
Following table includes the name of the country, the date of the next policy decision, the current policy rate, the local time a policy decision is announced, the result of the last policy decision, the change in the policy rate year to date, and the rate one year ago.
The table is updated when the latest decisions are announced and can always accessed by clicking on This Week.
WEEK 43OCT 19 – OCT 24, 2020:
|CHINA
|20-Oct
|3.85%
|0
|-30
|4.20%
|EM
|HUNGARY
|20-Oct
|0.60%
|0
|-30
|0.90%
|EM
|UZBEKISTAN
|21-Oct
|14.00%
|-100
|-200
|16.00%
|NAMIBIA
|21-Oct
|3.75%
|-25
|-275
|6.50%
|MOZAMBIQUE
|21-Oct
|10.25%
|16:00
|0
|-250
|12.75%
|SRI LANKA
|22-Oct
|4.50%
|07:30
|0
|-250
|7.00%
|FM
|UKRAINE
|22-Oct
|6.00%
|0
|-750
|15.50%
|FM
|TURKEY
|22-Oct
|10.25%
|200
|-175
|14.00%
|EM
|UGANDA
|22-Oct
|7.00%
|0
|-200
|9.00%
|ISRAEL
|22-Oct
|0.10%
|0
|-15
|0.25%
|DM
|PARAGUAY
|22-Oct
|0.75%
|0
|-325
|4.00%
|RUSSIA
|23-Oct
|4.25%
|13:30
|0
|-200
|6.50%
|EM
|EAST CARIBBEAN
|23-Oct
|2.00%
|0
|-450
|6.50%
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter