19 Oct

This week in monetary policy: China, Hungary, Uzbekistan, Namibia, Mozambique, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, Turkey, Uganda, Israel, Paraguay, Russia & Eastern Caribbean

October 19, 2020

This week – October 19 through October 24 – central banks from 13 countries or jurisdictions are scheduled to decide on monetary policy: China, Hungary, Uzbekistan, Namibia, Mozambique, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, Turkey, Uganda, Israel, Paraguay, Russia and East Caribbean.

Following table includes the name of the country, the date of the next policy decision, the current policy rate, the local time a policy decision is announced, the result of the last policy decision, the change in the policy rate year to date, and the rate one year ago.

The table is updated when the latest decisions are announced and can always accessed by clicking on This Week.

WEEK 43OCT 19 – OCT 24, 2020:

CHINA 20-Oct 3.85% 0 -30 4.20%          EM
HUNGARY 20-Oct 0.60% 0 -30 0.90%          EM
UZBEKISTAN 21-Oct 14.00% -100 -200 16.00%
NAMIBIA 21-Oct 3.75% -25 -275 6.50%
MOZAMBIQUE 21-Oct 10.25% 16:00 0 -250 12.75%
SRI LANKA 22-Oct 4.50%         07:30 0 -250 7.00%          FM
UKRAINE 22-Oct 6.00% 0 -750 15.50%          FM
TURKEY 22-Oct 10.25% 200 -175 14.00%          EM
UGANDA 22-Oct 7.00% 0 -200 9.00%
ISRAEL 22-Oct 0.10% 0 -15 0.25%          DM
PARAGUAY 22-Oct 0.75% 0 -325 4.00%
RUSSIA 23-Oct 4.25% 13:30 0 -200 6.50%          EM
EAST CARIBBEAN 23-Oct 2.00% 0 -450 6.50%

 

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





www.CentralBankNews.info

Economics & Fundamentals Financial News
Economic contractions overshadow ASEAN-6 recovery Oct 19, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - In 2021, the return to growth in major ASEAN economies rests on the containment of COVID-19, structural growth and global outlook. Due to rising deficits, debt and political volatility, the recovery will be bumpy. Recently, the…
Doji Clusters Show Clear Support Ranges On The S&P500 Oct 18, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Clusters of Doji shaped candles have, for centuries, illustrated very clear levels of support/resistance in price action.  Whenever multiple Doji candles appear in a cluster-like formation, traders should pay attention to these levels as future support/resistance ranges…
Stepping GAP Patterns May Suggest Upside Breakout Pending In Natural Gas/UNG Oct 16, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - An upward stepping GAP pattern for UNG and Natural Gas has our research team believing a strong upside price breakout may be pending. We believe the open gap patterns, which are below the current price levels, represent…