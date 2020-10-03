03 Oct

This week in monetary policy: Australia, Iceland, Poland, Albania, Peru, Serbia, Botswana and Uganda

October 3, 2020

By CentralBankNews.info

This week – October 5 through October 10 – central banks from 8 countries or jurisdictions are scheduled to decide on monetary policy: Australia, Iceland, Poland, Albania, Peru, Serbia, Botswana and Uganda.

Sri Lanka’s central bank had scheduled a review of monetary policy for Oct. 8 but on Sept. 28 it said this had been rescheduled to Oct. 16 at 07:30 local.
Romania’s central bank had also originally scheduled a monetary policy meeting for Oct. 5 but decided in March to suspend any previously scheduled meetings due to what it said was elevated uncertainty surrounding economic and financial developments and hold policy meetings whenever necessary.
Following table includes the name of the country, the date of the next policy decision, the current policy rate, the result of the last policy decision, the change in the policy rate year to date, and the rate one year ago.
The table is updated when the latest decisions are announced and can always accessed by clicking on This Week.

 

WEEK 41OCT 5 – OCT 10, 2020:

AUSTRALIA 6-Oct 0.25% 0 -50 0.75%          DM
ICELAND 7-Oct 1.00% 0 -200 3.25%
POLAND 7-Oct 0.10% 0 -140 1.50%          EM
ALBANIA 7-Oct 0.50% 0 -50 1.00%
PERU 7-Oct 0.25% 0 -200 2.50%          EM
SERBIA 8-Oct 1.25% 0 -100 2.50%          FM
BOTSWANA 8-Oct 4.25% 0 -50 4.75%
UGANDA 8-Oct 7.00% 0 -200 9.00%

 

www.CentralBankNews.info

