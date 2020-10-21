The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2020.10.21

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 1.17652

Open: 1.18212

% chg. over the last day: +0.47

Day’s range: 1.18206 – 1.18590

52 wk range: 1.0637 – 1.2012

The greenback has been declining against its main competitors. During yesterday’s and today’s trading sessions, the growth of EUR/USD quotes exceeded 90 points. The trading instrument has updated monthly highs. Financial market participants continue to follow the news about the new economic stimulus package in the US. Yesterday, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi reported on progress in negotiations with the White House. At the moment, the single currency is testing the 1.1860 mark. The level of 1.1830 is already a “mirror” support. Further growth of EUR/USD quotes is possible. Positions should be opened from key levels.

The news feed on 2020.10.21:

At 21:00 (GMT+3:00), the Fed’s “Beige Book” will be published.

We also recommend paying attention to the speech by the ECB President.

Indicators signal the power of buyers: the price has fixed above 50 MA and 100 MA.

The MACD histogram is in the positive zone, which gives a signal to buy EUR/USD.

Stochastic Oscillator is in the overbought zone, the %K line has crossed the %D line. There are no signals at the moment.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 1.1830, 1.1815, 1.1790

Resistance levels: 1.1860, 1.1900

If the price fixes above 1.1860, further growth of EUR/USD quotes is expected. The movement is tending to 1.1900-1.1920.

An alternative could be a decline in the EUR/USD currency pair to 1.1800-1.1780.