The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2020.10.12

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.17572

Open: 1.18101

% chg. over the last day: +0.56

Day’s range: 1.18058 – 1.18267

52 wk range: 1.0637 – 1.2012 The bullish sentiment still prevails on the EUR/USD currency pair. The trading instrument has set new local highs. The euro found resistance at 1.1830. The round level of 1.1800 is already a “mirror” support. Further growth of EUR/USD quotes is possible. Investors continue to monitor the campaigns of Donald Trump and Joe Biden, as well as the adoption of a new stimulus package for the US economy. We recommend opening positions from key levels. Today, we recommend paying attention to the speech by the ECB President. Indicators signal the power of buyers: the price has fixed above 50 MA and 200 MA. The MACD histogram is in the positive zone, but below the signal line, which gives a weak signal to buy EUR/USD. Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.





Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter







Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line has started crossing the %D line. There are no signals at the moment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.1800, 1.1780, 1.1755

Resistance levels: 1.1830, 1.1860, 1.1900 If the price fixes above 1.1830, further growth of EUR/USD quotes is expected. The movement is tending to 1.1850-1.1880. An alternative could be a decline in the EUR/USD currency pair to 1.1780-1.1750.

The GBP/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.29113

Open: 1.30228

% chg. over the last day: -0.12

Day’s range: 1.30200 – 1.30595

52 wk range: 1.1409 – 1.3516 GBP/USD quotes show a positive trend. The British pound has overcome the $1.30 mark. At the moment, the trading instrument is consolidating in the range of 1.3000-1.3060. The demand for greenback is still quite low. At the same time, the correction of the GBP/USD currency pair is possible. Financial market participants continue to follow the Brexit negotiations. Positions should be opened from key levels. We recommend paying attention to the speech by the Bank of England Governor. Indicators signal the power of buyers: the price has fixed above 50 MA and 100 MA. The MACD histogram is in the positive zone, which indicates the bullish sentiment. Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line is below the %D line, which indicates a possible correction of the GBP/USD currency pair. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.3020, 1.2990, 1.2965

Resistance levels: 1.3060, 1.3100 If the price fixes above 1.3060, further growth of the GBP/USD currency pair is expected. The movement is tending to 1.3100-1.3120. An alternative could be a drop in the GBP/USD quotes to 1.2990-1.2970.

The USD/CAD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.31949

Open: 1.31286

% chg. over the last day: -0.58

Day’s range: 1.31166 – 1.31431

52 wk range: 1.2949 – 1.4669 The USD/CAD currency pair continues to show a pronounced downtrend. The trading instrument has updated its local lows again. At the moment, the loonie is consolidating in the range of 1.3110-1.3150. In the near future, a technical correction is possible. We recommend paying attention to the dynamics of “black gold” prices. Positions should be opened from key levels. The news feed on Canada’s economy is calm. Indicators signal the power of sellers: the price has fixed below 50 MA and 100 MA. The MACD histogram is in the negative zone, but above the signal line, which gives a weak signal to sell USD/CAD. Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line has crossed the %D line. There are no signals at the moment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.3110, 1.3050

Resistance levels: 1.3150, 1.3185, 1.3225 If the price fixes below 1.3110, a further fall in USD/CAD quotes is expected. The movement is tending to 1.3070-1.3050. An alternative could be the growth of the USD/CAD currency pair to 1.3185-1.3220.

The USD/JPY currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 106.021

Open: 105.754

% chg. over the last day: -0.40

Day’s range: 105.433 – 105.774

52 wk range: 101.19 – 112.41

The USD/JPY currency pair has been declining. The trading instrument has updated local lows. At the moment, USD/JPY quotes are consolidating in the range of 105.45-105.65. The demand for greenback remains at a fairly low level. Further strengthening of the yen against the US currency is possible. We recommend paying attention to the dynamics of US government bonds yield. Positions should be opened from key levels. The news feed for Japan’s economy is calm. Indicators signal the power of sellers: the price has fixed below 100 MA. The MACD histogram is in the negative zone, which indicates the bearish sentiment. Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line is above the %D line, which gives a signal to buy USD/JPY. Trading recommendations Support levels: 105.45, 105.25, 105.00

Resistance levels: 105.65, 105.80, 105.95 If the price fixes above 105.45, a further fall in USD/JPY quotes is expected. The movement is tending to the round level of 105.00. An alternative could be the growth of the USD/JPY currency pair to 105.80-106.00.

by JustForex

This article reflects a personal opinion and should not be interpreted as an investment advice, and/or offer, and/or a persistent request for carrying out financial transactions, and/or a guarantee, and/or a forecast of future events.