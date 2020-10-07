The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2020.10.07

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.17816

Open: 1.17332

% chg. over the last day: -0.37

Day’s range: 1.17250 – 1.17614

Stochastic Oscillator has reached the overbought zone, the %K line is above the %D line, which gives a weak signal to buy EUR/USD. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.1725, 1.1700, 1.1680

Resistance levels: 1.1765, 1.1800, 1.1850 If the price fixes below 1.1725, further correction of EUR/USD quotes is expected. The movement is tending to 1.1690-1.1670. An alternative could be the growth of the EUR/USD currency pair to 1.1800-1.1830.

The GBP/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.29728

Open: 1.28669

% chg. over the last day: -0.72

Day’s range: 1.28658 – 1.29295

52 wk range: 1.1409 – 1.3516 GBP/USD quotes have been declining. The British pound has updated local lows. At the moment, the key support and resistance levels are 1.2865 and 1.2935, respectively. Financial market participants expect the publication of the FOMC meeting minutes. We recommend following up-to-date information on the Brexit issue. The GBP/USD currency pair has the potential for further correction. Positions should be opened from key levels. The news feed on the UK economy is calm. Indicators do not give accurate signals: the price is testing 50 MA. The MACD histogram is in the negative zone, but above the signal line, which gives a weak signal to sell GBP/USD. Stochastic Oscillator is in the overbought zone, the %K line is above the %D line, which gives a weak signal to buy GBP/USD. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.2865, 1.2830, 1.2800

Resistance levels: 1.2935, 1.3000, 1.3050 If the price fixes below 1.2865, a further fall in the GBP/USD currency pair is expected. The movement is tending to the round level of 1.2800. An alternative could be the growth of GBP/USD quotes to 1.2980-1.3020.

The USD/CAD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.32587

Open: 1.33047

% chg. over the last day: +0.32

Day’s range: 1.32872 – 1.33408

52 wk range: 1.2949 – 1.4669 Yesterday, there were aggressive purchases on the USD/CAD currency pair. The growth of quotes exceeded 75 points. The trading instrument has updated local highs. The loonie has recovered most of the losses. USD/CAD quotes are consolidating in the range of 1.3280-1.3310. We recommend paying attention to economic releases from Canada and the US. Positions should be opened from key levels. At 17:00 (GMT+3:00), Ivey PMI will be published. Indicators do not give accurate signals: the price is testing 50 MA. The MACD histogram is in the positive zone, but below the signal line, which gives a weak signal to buy USD/CAD. Stochastic Oscillator is in the oversold zone, the %K line has crossed the %D line. There are no signals at the moment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.3280, 1.3245, 1.3200

Resistance levels: 1.3310, 1.3340, 1.3355 If the price fixes below 1.3280, USD/CAD quotes are expected to fall. The movement is tending to 1.3250-1.3220. An alternative could be the growth of the USD/CAD currency pair to 1.3340-1.3360.

The USD/JPY currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 105.714

Open: 105.609

% chg. over the last day: -0.09

Day’s range: 105.594 – 105.970

52 wk range: 101.19 – 112.41

The USD/JPY currency pair shows a positive trend. The trading instrument has overcome and fixed above the key extremes. The round level of 106.00 is the nearest resistance. The 105.80 mark is already a “mirror” support. Further growth of USD/JPY quotes is possible. Today, we recommend paying attention to the publication of the FOMC meeting minutes. Positions should be opened from key levels. The news feed on Japan’s economy is quite calm. Indicators signal the power of buyers: the price has fixed above 50 MA and 100 MA. The MACD histogram is in the positive zone, which gives a signal to buy USD/JPY. Stochastic Oscillator is located near the overbought zone, the %K line has crossed the %D line. There are no signals at the moment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 105.80, 105.55, 105.40

Resistance levels: 106.00, 106.50 If the price fixes above the level of 106.00, further growth of USD/JPY quotes is expected. The movement is tending to 106.30-106.50. An alternative could be a decline in the USD/JPY currency pair to 105.60-105.40.

