Rolls-Royce, Henderson Group, eBay, China Evergrande & Mitsubishi lead Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

By IFCMarkets.com

Top Gainers – The World Market

The euro and the US dollar weakened amid the ECB’s and the Fed’s plans to mitigate their monetary policy in order to expand economic stimulus. The Swedish krona strengthened against the backdrop of falling inflation and unemployment in September. The British pound was bolstered by investors’ hopes for the success of the next round of Brexit talks.

1.Rolls-Royce Group plc, 20,5% – a British manufacturer of aircraft equipment and power plants. 2. Henderson Group PLC, 14,1% – a British financial and investment group.

Top Losers – The World Market

1. China Evergrande Group – an integrated residential property developer Iin China

2. Mitsubishi Motors Corp – a Japanese manufacturer of cars and other machinery.

Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. EURTRY, USDTRY – the growth of these charts means the strengthening of the US dollar and the euro against the Turkish lira.

2. NZDUSD, GBPUSD – the growth of these charts means the weakening of the US dollar against the New Zealand dollar and the British pound.

Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDMXN, EURMXN – the drop of these charts means the weakening of the US dollar and euro against the Mexican peso.

2. USDSEK, EURSEK – the drop of these charts means the weakening of the euro and the US dollar against the Swedish krona.