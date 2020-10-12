12 Oct

Money to Be Made in Commodities over Next Five to Eight Years

October 12, 2020

By TheTechnicalTraders

Professional trader and market commentator Chris Vermeulen returns to the MiningStockEducation.com to offer his insights on the markets. He foresees a huge opportunity to be made via commodity investing over the next five to eight years. Chris provides his analysis of GDXJ and shares common market patters that occur in a U.S. presidential election year. He also offers his commentary on the oil market and reveals his best trade of 2020 so far.

By TheTechnicalTraders.com

