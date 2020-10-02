Mizuho, NTT Docomo, Hertz & Rolls Royce lead Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

Top Gainers – The World Market
Against the background of a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the world, the risks of new quarantine measures have increased and along with a recession in the global industry and economy. Because of this, the currencies of commodity countries – the Mexican peso, the Russian ruble, the New Zealand dollar, have weakened. South African rand was an exception: it has strengthened significantly as investors expect the South African Reserve Bank rate to rise.
1.Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., 839% – a Japanese banking group
2. NTT Docomo Inc., 43.7% – a Japanese mobile operator
Top Losers – The World Market
1. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc – an American car rental company
2. Rolls-Royce Group plc – a British manufacturer of aircraft equipment and power plants.
Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)
1. USDMXN, EURMXN – the growth of these charts means the strengthening of the US dollar and the euro against the Mexican peso.
2. EURRUB, GBPJPY – the growth of these charts means the weakening of the Russian ruble and the Japanese yen against the euro and the British pound.
Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)
1. USDZAR, EURZAR – the drop of these charts means weakening of the US dollar and the euro against the South African rand.
2. EURGBP, NZDUSD – the drop of these charts means the weakening of the euro against the British pound and the New Zealand dollar against the US dollar.