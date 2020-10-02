02 Oct

Mizuho, NTT Docomo, Hertz & Rolls Royce lead Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

October 2, 2020

By IFCMarkets.com

Top Gainers – The World Market

Against the background of a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the world, the risks of new quarantine measures have increased and along with a recession in the global industry and economy. Because of this, the currencies of commodity countries – the Mexican peso, the Russian ruble, the New Zealand dollar, have weakened. South African rand was an exception: it has strengthened significantly as investors expect the South African Reserve Bank rate to rise.

1.Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., 839% – a Japanese banking group

2. NTT Docomo Inc., 43.7% – a Japanese mobile operator

market sentiment ratio long short positions

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





 Top Losers – The World Market

1. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc – an American car rental company

2. Rolls-Royce Group plc – a British manufacturer of aircraft equipment and power plants.

market sentiment ratio long short positions

 Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDMXN, EURMXN – the growth of these charts means the strengthening of the US dollar and the euro against the Mexican peso.

2. EURRUB, GBPJPY – the growth of these charts means the weakening of the Russian ruble and the Japanese yen against the euro and the British pound.

market sentiment ratio long short positions

 Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDZAR, EURZAR – the drop of these charts means weakening of the US dollar and the euro against the South African rand.

2. EURGBP, NZDUSD – the drop of these charts means the weakening of the euro against the British pound and the New Zealand dollar against the US dollar.

market sentiment ratio long short positions
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com

Financial News Stock Market News
Gold: Limited Downside, Big Upside Oct 2, 2020 - Technical analyst Clive Maund charts recent movements in the gold market and what they may indicate going forward. Source: Clive Maund for Streetwise Reports   10/01/2020 In the last Gold Market update we had thought that it might break out upside…
Massive Dark Cloud Cover Pattern Is Above Critical Support – Will It Hold? Oct 2, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS: A Dark Cloud Cover pattern is a Japanese Candlestick Pattern that is typically associated with major top setups. Critical Support on the SPY highlighted by multiple technical analysis strategies suggests 335~335.25 is acting as a…
How three prior pandemics triggered massive societal shifts Oct 2, 2020 - By Andrew Latham, Macalester College Before March of this year, few probably thought disease could be a significant driver of human history. Not so anymore. People are beginning to understand that the little changes COVID-19 has already ushered in or…