26 Oct

Latest Gold, Silver and Platinum Analysis

October 26, 2020

By TheTechnicalTraders

Join host Mark Yaxley on ‘Inside The Vault’ as he interviews Chris Vermeulen, Chief Market Strategist for The Technical Traders. Chris walks through the charts and provides his analysis of gold, silver, and platinum, which are all showing positive trend lines. Chris also forecasts potential highs and lows for the next phase of the precious metals bull market. Click below to watch the interview.

CLICK IN THE IMAGE BELOW TO PLAY THE VIDEO

SIGN UP NOW TO RECEIVE CHRIS’S PRE-MARKET ANALYSIS OF PRECIOUS METALS and equities every morning

 

Financial News Metals
13 Junior Mining Companies Followed By The Critical Investor Oct 26, 2020 - Source: The Critical Investor for Streetwise Reports   10/22/2020 The Critical Investor, an avid and critical mining stock investor and newsletter writer from Europe, looks for high-quality companies, strong short-term catalysts and deep value. In this interview with Streetwise Reports, he…
Global Banking: Some Sectors Look as “Precarious as Ever” Oct 26, 2020 - "Financial flameouts" are occurring despite relief from the European Central Bank By Elliott Wave International Most people remember that the entire global financial system teeter-tottered on collapse during the 2007-2009 financial crisis due to the debacle related to subprime mortgages.…
Silver: Minor Dip Possible Before 2nd Major Upleg Starts Oct 26, 2020 - Technical analyst Clive Maund charts silver and explains why he believes it is one of the best investments for these times. Source: Clive Maund for Streetwise Reports   10/22/2020 With hyperinflation looming, silver has to be one of the best investments…