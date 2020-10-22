22 Oct

Kitco News reviews forecasts of GDXJ, Gold, and the S&P500

October 22, 2020

By TheTechnicalTraders

Gold stocks are showing short-term consolidation, but should they break resistance, another bullish leg could be sustained, pushing the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) up to 60% higher in a few months, said Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist of Technical Traders. The gold bullion is seeing similar price action, and chart patterns point to a $2,100 to $2,300 by year-end. In this interview, Vermeulen breaks down the trend lines and technical indicators he’s analyzed to make his forecast. 

CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW TO WATCH THE INTERVIEW

0:21 – More volatility ahead?
3:46 – Gold miner stocks forecast
11:10 – Gold bullion forecast
18:16 – S&P 500 forecast.

