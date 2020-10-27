27 Oct

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 27.10.2020 (GOLD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

October 27, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the pair is finishing the correction within the rising tendency. After forming another Hammer pattern not far from the support area, XAUUSD may reverse and move towards the next upside target at the resistance area at 1945.00. At the same time, an opposite scenario implies that the price may start another decline with the target at 1885.50 before resuming the uptrend.

XAUUSD
NZDUSD, “New Zealand vs. US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the uptrend continues. After forming several reversal patterns, such as Shooting Star, not far from the channel’s upside border, NZDUSD may reverse and resume moving downwards to reach the channel’s downside border. The next downside target may be the support area at 0.6575. Still, an alternative scenario says that the pair may continue trading upwards to reach 0.6745 without reversing and correcting.

NZDUSD
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the ascending tendency continues. By now, GBPUSD has formed several reversal patterns, such as Hammer, not far from the support area. At the moment, the pair is reversing and may later grow with the target at 1.3225. However, despite the current uptrend, there might be another scenario, according to which the price may fall and correct to reach 1.2920 without reversing.

GBPUSD

