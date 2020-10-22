22 Oct

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 22.10.2020 (GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY)

October 22, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3146; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3080 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3290. Another signal in favor of further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2975. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2895.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





USDCAD is trading at 1.3153; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3125 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3245. Another signal in favor of further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3095. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.1995. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the resistance area and fix above 1.3195, thus completing a Head & Shoulders reversal pattern.

USDCAD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is trading at 104.62; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 104.75 and then resume moving downwards to reach 103.95. Another signal in favor of further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 105.25. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 106.15.

USDJPY

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Gold Update: One Last Dip Likely Then Major Upleg to New Highs Oct 22, 2020 - Technical analyst Clive Maund takes a look at gold charts and explains why he believes the dollar price of gold will eventually skyrocket. Source: Clive Maund for Streetwise Reports   10/21/2020 With a collapse in the dollar and hyperinflation now inevitable,…
Earnings Season: Here’s What Stock Investors Need to Know Oct 21, 2020 - By Elliott Wave International - Many investors and financial journalists believe that corporate earnings play a large role in driving stock market prices. Here's just a couple of headlines from Oct. 13: Stocks open mixed on first day of earnings…
Bitcoin hits $12,000 on Paypal move: Time is up for Bitcoin deniers Oct 21, 2020 - By George Prior - Paypal’s decision to allow customers to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin underscores that Bitcoin deniers and cryptocurrency cynics are on the wrong side of history, affirms the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial…